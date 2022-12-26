Ivanka Trump enjoys the Hanukkah celebrations in a shimmering gold minidress after a lavish trip to Paris

Ivanka Trump posed for a sweet family photo in honor of the last night of Hanukkah after returning home from a lavish mother-daughter trip to Paris with her eldest daughter, Arabella, 11.

The 41-year-old former White House adviser celebrated the last night of the eight-day holiday with her husband, Jared Kushner, 41, and their three children, Arabella, Joseph, nine, and Theodore, six.

She shared a glimpse of their celebrations on her Instagram on Sunday, as she wished her followers a “warm and peaceful” holiday.

‘Wishing all who celebrate a warm and peaceful last night of [Hanukkah]’ she captioned a snapshot that showed her standing with her family behind two menorahs.

On her Instagram Stories, Ivanka also wished her followers a Merry Christmas, while posting some adorable vintage photos of her celebrating Christmas as a child.

One showed her posing in a bright red dress next to a huge Christmas tree, while another showed her performing the Nutcracker on stage.

All five had big smiles on their faces as they enjoyed their time together.

A third image saw her and her late mother, Ivana Trump, skiing together, which she captioned with three red hearts.

Former President Donald Trump’s daughter wore a shimmering gold mini-dress with a high neck and floral embellishment for the occasion, while her husband opted for a simple black suit with a maroon tie.

Arabella donned a navy blue dress and her two younger brothers were seen wearing white button-down shirts. Little Theodore completed his look with a black and white checkered tie, but Joseph didn’t wear a tie.

Ivanka spent the first part of Hanukkah in Paris with her daughter, Arabella.

During the trip, the two visited many of the French city’s top destinations, including the Eiffel Tower, Lourve (left) and the royal stables at the Versailles Academy of Equestrian Arts (right).

They also headed to La Galerie Dior, which takes museum visitors through the history of French couture designer Christian Dior, his work and the evolution of the brand.

Ivanka Trump’s international travel in 2022 May: Poland to meet Ukrainian refugees and help send medical supplies to Ukraine July: Morocco for a getaway with her husband Jared October: London October: Prague with Jared and his brother Donald Trump Jr. to accept the First Degree Medal of Merit on behalf of their mother, Ivana Trump, from Czech President Milos Zeman November: Egypt to tour the pyramids with Jared and his three children November: Qatar will attend the World Cup with his family December: Paris with her daughter Arabella

The mother of three seems to have had the travel itch lately and has enjoyed a number of international and domestic trips this fall.

He celebrated his 41st birthday in October with trips to Prague and Utah. The following month, she and her family flew to the Middle East for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Their travels began in Egypt, where they rode camels and toured the pyramids. They then headed to Qatar to watch the World Cup and attended a total of four matches.

The family vacation came a few weeks after Ivanka. announced that he was done with politics and will prioritize his private life rather than join his father’s upcoming presidential campaign.

‘I love my father very much. This time, I choose to prioritize my young children and the private life that we are creating as a family,” he said.

‘Though I will always love and herAccording to my father, in the future I will do it outside the political arena.

Ivanka and Jared, who served as advisers to the Donald during his presidency, moved to Florida after leaving their White House posts in early 2021 and quickly began to put down roots.

Last year, they purchased a $24 million waterfront mansion sitting on 1.3 acres of Indian Creek, an exclusive island known as the ‘Billionaires’ Bunker,’ which they are now transforming into their dream home.

They are believed to plan to move into the spacey 8,500-square-foot abode, along with their three children, once extensive renovations are complete.

Meanwhile, they’ve been living in a luxurious three-story apartment in Arte Surfside, one of the most expensive condominium buildings in Surfside, Florida.