Ivanka Trump comes under fire for ‘life lessons’ post ahead of presidential election

People are criticizing Ivanka Trump for an emotional post about the 16 lessons she learned when she turned 43, just hours before the presidential election, and they only have one response.

in a Instagram and post shared on mondayThe businesswoman detailed her main lessons, including that family and friends ‘are everything’ and urged her followers to ‘forgive people’ and understand that ‘everyone is a teacher.’

Other lessons on his list included avoiding gossip, ‘getting sunshine every day’ and ‘keeping the peace.’

He also highlighted the importance of having a “strong body” and a “strong mind” while still being able to enjoy certain foods, such as cake.

Ivanka pressed “publish” while her brothers Eric and Don Jr., as well as sister-in-law Lara, were campaigning with Donald Trump in Reading, Pennsylvania, on Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, sister Tiffany Trump took X to support your dad and encouraged people to vote.

However, Ivanka’s decision to share her life lessons just hours before the race was not well received by some critics, who criticized her for posting on Election Day.

Many joked that he needed to share these words of wisdom with his father.

‘I assume you’ve discussed this excellent philosophy with your dad?’ one person wrote.

Another agreed: ‘Well, you didn’t learn this from your father. He is still a monster and you should have stopped him by speaking openly.

‘This all sounds like. Things your dad hates,’ someone else wrote.

An X user supported: ‘Your father is teaching my children how NOT to behave. Say thank you.’

Others, however, shamed Ivanka for not appearing on the campaign trail with her father right before the polls closed.

But these life lessons weren’t the only things Ivanka shared on social media in recent days.

“It would have been nice if you had gone and supported your father at his last rallies,” someone commented.

Another X user wrote: ‘Wow, you’re not on stage with your dad after everything he’s done for you and your husband.’ It doesn’t seem right to you.

“So if you really stand for this then come out and say you’re not going to vote for your dad,” someone else wrote.

On Sunday, she took to the platform to share a snap of a huge, stunning bouquet of red, lilac and white roses along with white snapdragons on a wooden table.

The former advisor to the president of the United States artfully propped a Fender guitar against the table where the arrangement was.

Ivanka has been noticeably absent from her father’s election campaign this year, only appearing at the Republican National Convention this summer.

Ivanka did not indicate whether the flowers were sent to her or if she arranged them herself.

On Monday afternoon, she featured another sweet image on her Instagram Stories — this time, a new post of someone petting and washing a brown horse named Arabella.

The video was captured by Michelle Lundh Rodrigowho is the owner of Horizonte Horse Experience in Costa Rica.

Ivanka reposted the story and added two white hearts at the end of the post.