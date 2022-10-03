Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner take their son to a baseball game in Miami

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump were spotted back in Florida this weekend taking their son to a baseball game in Miami.

The couple had been in New Jersey days earlier to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, at the nearby Kushner Family estate.

Exclusive DailyMail.com photos show the former White House advisers walking to the baseball field for six-year-old Theo to join his teammates in a game.

Ivanka wore a white and beige floral wide-brimmed desk, while Jared looked relaxed, dressed in a crisp white t-shirt, blue shorts and sunglasses.

The couple were seen with their youngest son as they waited for him to throw.

Both Jared and Ivanka managed to toss balls back and forth while waiting for Theo to hit.

Later, Ivanka eagerly watched the game from the stands along with other supportive parents.

The Kushners left Washington, DC, at the end of President Donald Trump’s term, and are now based in Miami full-time.

Growing up in North Jersey and New York, respectively, Jared and Ivanka moved to Florida after leaving their 8,200-square-foot home in the affluent Kalorama neighborhood of Washington, DC.

They currently live in a flat in the artea luxury high-rise complex, in Miami, while their mansion is being built on the exclusive island community of Indian Creek.

The family has been out in Miami lately, and it seems they haven’t let the stress of the death of Ivanka’s mother, Ivana, earlier this summer, Donald Trump’s legal troubles and Jared’s battle with thyroid cancer.

Jared’s second surgery for thyroid cancer has been deemed a success as the rollout of his White House memoir continues.

In a September interview with The National Desk, Jared confirmed his surgery by saying, “I had surgery. It was very successful.’

He also celebrates his White House memoir becoming a No. 1 New York Times bestseller.

Ivanka took the time to post how proud she was of her husband’s achievement and posted on Instagram “It’s an incredible book.”

Their faith is clearly important to them, as they are spotted on their way to their local synagogue in Miami. The family now observes the Sabbath and is kosher.

