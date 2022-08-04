Ivanka and Don Jr. have TESTIFIED before to the New York AG’s probe into their father’s finances

Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. have each testified in New York AG’s investigation into the Trump Organization, following a lawsuit and delay to the funeral of their late mother Ivana.

The president’s eldest son, who helps run the Trump Organization with his brother Eric, testified last week: NBC News reported. Ivana Trump, whose testimony was a feature of the Jan. 6 House hearings, appeared on Wednesday, sources told the network.

Eric Trump testified before, but the state says AG Letitia James’ Office has invoked his 5th Amendment rights more than 500 times.

Donald Trump Jr. testified last week in the New York AG’s investigation into the Trump organization’s finances

An appeals court in New York ruled in May that Trump and his adult children must testify in James’ investigation into the Trump organization’s financial transactions.

Trump’s legal team had tried to block a subpoena in the case. James is investigating whether the Trump Organization has pushed up real estate prices when seeking financing, but used lower estimates when providing information to the tax authorities. Her office has accused the company of providing misleading financial statements for a decade.

New York authorities obtained tax information about Trump after a lengthy court battle that led all the way to the Supreme Court.

A New York court of appeals also ruled that former President Donald Trump, here with Republican Congresswoman Majorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, must testify

Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump can be seen at Ivana Trump’s funeral on July 20, 2022 in New York City. Ivanka’s testimony was delayed by the event

New York Attorney General Letitia James agreed to delay impeachment of Donald Trump and his children after the death of their mother Ivana Trump

Donald Trump, Donald Jr. and Ivanka Trump had to testify in James’ civil investigation last month. Pictured above at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Trump International Hotel in Washington in 2014

Trump has called the civilian investigation a witch hunt.

The court offered to postpone the scheduled proceedings last month, which was interrupted by the sudden deaths of Trump’s former wife Ivana Trump, Don Jr., Eric and Ivanka’s mother.

“In light of the passing of Ivana Trump yesterday, we have received a request from counsel for Donald Trump and his children to postpone all three statements to which we have agreed,” said James’ communications director Delany Kempner at the statement. announcement of the delay.

“This is a temporary delay and the depositions will be rescheduled as soon as possible. There is no other information about dates or otherwise to be provided at this time.’