Ivana Trump’s funeral displayed a copy of her 1992 Vanity Fair cover without Hillary Clinton’s name

Ivana Trump’s funeral proudly displayed a copy of her 1992 Vanity Fair cover at the memorial to the socialite — but hung a version that removed Hillary Clinton’s name.

Mourners gathered outside St. Vincent Ferrer Church, on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, close to the mansion where Ivana, 73, was found dead last week.

The Trump family gathered in New York City to say goodbye to Ivana, Donald’s first wife and the mother of his three oldest children – Eric, Ivanka and Don Jr.

Photos published by the New York Post and People show that the Trump family had displayed two of its magazine covers at the altar in the church.

One of these was her May 1992 Vanity Fair cover, in which she sits on a yellow couch with the headline “Ivana Be a Star.”

The original also had Hillary Clinton’s name on the cover, with the headline “Will she go to the White House with Bill or without him?”

But the version on display at Ivana’s memorial on Lexington Avenue appeared without the headline, which was issued during Bill Clinton’s 1992 presidential campaign.

The original cover, pictured, had a headline about Hillary Clinton and her husband Bill during his presidential campaign. It also featured stories of Rush Limbaugh and Imelda Marcos – who remained on the version shown at the monument

In photos released by the New York Post and the People, Ivana’s Vanity Fair cover can be seen at the altar without Hillary’s head. Ivana can be seen grinning in a white wedding dress as she sits on a yellow sofa

Ivana Trump was last seen on June 22 walking around the Upper East Side with the help of an aide

Donald Trump and both Clintons used to be friends, with Bill and Hillary both attending Trump’s 2005 wedding to Melania

Donald Trump emerges from church after the funeral on Wednesday with his grandson Joseph, Ivanka, Eric, Melania, Don Jr., Jared Kushner and Barron

The photos also showed that the other two headlines on the cover of the Vanity Fair magazine remained on the version shown at her funeral.

They talked about conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh and the other about Imelda Marcos, the former first lady of the Philippines.

It’s not clear why exactly the headline was removed from the cover at the funeral.

Donald Trump and both Clintons used to be friends, with Bill and Hillary both attending Trump’s wedding to Melania in 2005.

But the relationship soured when Trump ran against Hillary in the 2016 presidential election, spreading conspiracy theories about the couple.

Writing about the missing story on the cover, Vanity Fair claimed the original cover contained Hillary’s cover line.

They added that a “Photoshop job appears to be the most likely explanation,” but they couldn’t rule out the possibility that “subscriber editions” were published without the tag.

Another possibility they explained was that Ivana simply got a version that didn’t have the banner in question.

All of Ivana’s children spoke Wednesday at the two-hour mass service for 100 mourners, including Donald, his wife Melania and their 16-year-old son Barron.

Ivana Trump’s gold casket is carried to St. Vincent Ferrer Church on Lexington Avenue, followed by the Trump family

LR: Kai Trump, 15, with Donald and Melania Trump, Barron, Ivanka, six-year-old Joseph and Eric Trump after Ivana Trump’s funeral on Wednesday

Ivanka told the crowd, “Growing up, my mother didn’t tell me that a woman could do anything she wanted — she showed me.

‘She was a pioneer for both men and women. My mom once told me there was nothing she couldn’t do in heels.

“She taught us how to spear fish and cook what we caught. My mother has expanded our minds.’

Don Jr. then spoke and delighted the congregation with fond memories and jokes. Before going back to his seat, he said, “I love you, Mom.”

Eric Trump, the youngest, then spoke: “She had brains; she had beauty. She was the embodiment of the American dream…

She was a force of nature, she could beat any man on the slopes, any woman on the catwalk.

Ivanka Trump with Donald, Melania and the rest of the family on Wednesday as they leave the funeral home

Both Ivanka and Donald looked agitated as they left the funeral home to reach the church for Ivana’s memorial service

‘She reigned over the three of us’ [kids] with an iron fist but also a heart of gold.’

A mountain of red roses lay in front of the altar, surrounded by 73 burning candles that symbolized each year of Ivana’s life.

After the service, Ivana’s body was carried out of the building in a gold coffin, past her family and dozens of VIP guests.

A woman, who appeared to be Ivana’s caretaker, wept on the steps of the church as the porters passed.

Ivana was also honored by her favorite New York City restaurant, Nello, which lit candles and displayed flowers at her favorite table while she was laid to rest.

She was buried next to the first hole along a lawn at her ex-husband’s Tony Bedminster Golf Club after an invitation-only funeral.