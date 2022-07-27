Ivana Trump spent a stint in Malibu rehab where she insisted her name was ‘Maria’ writer claims 

Ivana Trump befriended an heiress of the same name during a brief stint at a Malibu rehab facility, where she treated her fellow patients to a champagne lunch.

Ivana Lowell, daughter of English writer Lady Caroline Blackwood, has unveiled a pair spent time together in the center in Malibu, connected by their first name.

Mourners gathered outside St. Vincent Ferrer Church, on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, close to the mansion where Ivana, 73, was found dead last week.

The Trump family gathered in New York City to say goodbye to Ivana, Donald’s first wife and the mother of his three oldest children – Eric, Ivanka and Don Jr.

Guinness heiress Lowell claims she spent some time with her namesake at the Malibu facility, years after Ivana and Donald divorced in 1990.

She first met the socialite at the ‘pink mansion’, claimed she had asked to be called ‘Maria’ and was joined by a young man named ‘Roberto’ during her stay.

Lowell wrote for Air Mail: ‘A tall woman with blond hair of nearly the same length and a face full of make-up yelled at anyone who would listen to her. “How many times do I have to tell you that my name isn’t Ivana—it’s Maria. I’m maria’.’

Ivana Trump reportedly spent a short time at the rehab center, celebrating with champagne with other patients before pouring author Ivanka Lowell a bottle of her perfume.

Ivana Lowell, an English writer, claims she first met the socialite at the pink mansion rehabilitation center and demanded that they be named Maria. In the photo: Ivana Trump and son Eric on a skiing holiday

Ivana Trump was last seen on June 22, walking around the Upper East Side with the help of an aide before her death last week.

Donald Trump emerges from church with his grandson Joseph, Ivanka, Eric, Melania, Don Jr., Jared Kushner and Barron after Ivana Trump’s funeral on July 20

“When she calmed down, I turned and introduced myself, ‘Hello, I’m Ivana.’ She seemed confused at first, but as her anger subsided, her face softened.’

Lowell explained that this was the beginning of their unlikely friendship, saying that during their time in rehab, Ivana didn’t “feel it necessary” for her to attend a group or a meeting, and when she asked why she was there, Ivana replied simply “pure exhaustion.”

But she went on to say that Trump became “an integral part of their group and spoke “honestly and candidly” about an abusive marriage she’d been in — though it’s not clear which of her husbands this was referring to.

After her divorce from Donald Trump, Ivana began a romance with Italian businessman Riccardo Mazzucchelli, whom she married in 1995, but the marriage was short-lived and the couple divorced just two years later.

She then went on a date and married Italian actor Rossano Rubicondi, who passed away in October 2021 after battling cancer.

Lowell added: “Roberto and Ivana never kept to the daily schedules that were imposed on us.

“They would have lunch with friends in Malibu or go shopping in Santa Barbara.

“I stared out the window of my therapist’s office, bored with retelling stories of childhood trauma, only to see Ivana and Roberto pull up in their red convertible.

Pictured in Paris in 1991, Ivana would go shopping with her male companion and return in a red convertible. In tribute to Ivana, Lowell said, “I’m sad she’s gone. Who else will be the other Ivana?’

Ivana’s Vanity Fair cover was showcased at the altar of her “Celebration of Life.” Ivana can be seen grinning in a white wedding dress as she sits on a yellow sofa

Both Ivanka and Donald looked agitated as they left the funeral home to reach the church for Ivana’s memorial service

Ivana Trump’s gold casket is carried to St. Vincent Ferrer Church on Lexington Avenue, followed by the Trump family

“Ivana would laugh as she fished endless shopping bags out of the backseat of the car, and I could still hear her laughing as her high heels climbed the stairs.”

Towards the end of her stay, Lowell said Ivana hosted a champagne dinner for her and other patients, saying, “I think we all deserve a treat.”

Those attending the dinner reportedly had a chaperone from rehab, but Ivana “made him disappear” before a waiter appeared with champagne and crystal flutes.

But those who paid to go to rehab didn’t touch the alcohol, but Ivana remained “completely unfazed.”

Before she left, Ivana presented the author with a bottle of her IVANA perfume, with a note “with love from one Ivana to another.”

She added: ‘I still have the bottle of perfume and I’m sad she’s gone. Who else will be the other Ivana?’

Lowell also claimed she met Donald once after her boyfriend was instructed to interview him, with the former president reportedly saying, “Ivana! Are you joking? I just got rid of one, and now you’re telling me there’s another one?’

All of Ivana’s children spoke Wednesday at the two-hour mass service for 100 mourners, including Donald, his wife Melania and their 16-year-old son Barron.

Ivanka told the crowd, “Growing up, my mother didn’t tell me that a woman could do anything she wanted — she showed me.

Lowell, pictured, says Ivana hosted a champagne dinner for her and other patients towards the end of her stay, saying ‘I think we all deserve a treat’ but seemed ‘unfazed’ when her companions didn’t drink the alcohol

LR: Kai Trump, 15, with Donald and Melania Trump, Barron, Ivanka, six-year-old Joseph and Eric Trump after Ivana Trump’s funeral on Wednesday

Ivanka Trump with Donald, Melania and the rest of the family on Wednesday as they leave the funeral home

Ivana, pictured at Eric and Lara’s wedding, reportedly would not participate in the more rigid structures of the rehabilitation process

‘She was a pioneer for both men and women. My mom once told me there was nothing she couldn’t do in heels.

“She taught us how to spear fish and cook what we caught. My mother has expanded our minds.’

Don Jr. then spoke and delighted the congregation with fond memories and jokes. Before going back to his seat, he said, “I love you, Mom.”

Eric Trump, the youngest, then spoke: “She had brains; she had beauty. She was the embodiment of the American dream…

She was a force of nature, she could beat any man on the slopes, any woman on the catwalk.

‘She reigned over the three of us’ [kids] with an iron fist but also a heart of gold.’

A mountain of red roses lay in front of the altar, surrounded by 73 burning candles that symbolized each year of Ivana’s life.

After the service, Ivana’s body was carried out of the building in a gold coffin, past her family and dozens of VIP guests.

A woman, who appeared to be Ivana’s caretaker, wept on the steps of the church as the porters passed.

Ivana was also honored by her favorite New York City restaurant, Nello, which lit candles and displayed flowers at her favorite table while she was laid to rest.

She was buried next to the first hole along a lawn at her ex-husband’s Tony Bedminster Golf Club after an invitation-only funeral.