Ivana Trump might have married a British Lord: Aristocrat reveals he failed to pass on letters

Ivana Trump was just short of being provoked by the cream of the crop of the British aristocracy after she avoided payments for a refurbishment of the Plaza Hotel carried out by a Brit with the title.

Sir Humphry Wakefield has revealed that he refused to pass on letters about Ivana from the greats after she stunned them with a trip to Claridge’s Hotel in London in the late 1980s.

Ivana – who died last week at age 73 – annoyed Sir Humphry after she ordered him to furnish the top 12 suites at New York’s famed Plaza Hotel, while she and ex-husband Donald Trump owned the property. .

Each suite is named after a famous British mansion, including Chatsworth and Wilton, and Ivana asked Sir Humphry to fill each suite with replica furniture of its namesake.

But Ivana had to be publicly shamed to pay $20,000 of Humphry’s fee. And though the pair were made up during a subsequent publicity trip to London, Humphry retaliated by failing to connect the socialite with some very wealthy new suitors.

While married to Donald at the time, the couple’s marriage collapsed in the early 1990s after his affair with Marla Maples was revealed.

That means Ivana’s failure to pay cost her the chance to romance a man with even more connections than Donald.

Wakefield recalled that Donald was often pulled out to take calls from angry men in Atlantic City, and sometimes Ivana would strip for him to try on couture while discussing renovations.

The couple agreed to give Wakefield five weeks to ship the custom furniture overseas and install them in the Plaza. However, when he arrived, he was told all suites were occupied and refused entry.

He reached out to his friend and New York socialite Brooke Astor – who passed away in 2007 – to help him. The nearly 90-year-old told Wakefield she would accept her “invitation to admire the suites for the benefit of the press.”

The move reportedly forced Ivana to open the Plaza’s grand doors to Wakefield and his furnishings.

Another part of the deal was that Ivana would join Wakefield at London’s Claridge’s Hotel to meet all the gentlemen at whose houses the suites were based. Wakefield had compiled the guest list and was preparing to join, but Ivana still had to pay him $20,000 for the furniture.

His previous requests for the money were met with silence, according to the Spectator.

As the dinner date approached, he sent Ivana a letter threatening to cancel the elaborate dinner if she didn’t pay over his money.

The letter would eventually find its way onto the glossy pages of Women’s Wear Daily and infuriate Ivana, who later paid the Lord in full and arrived at the dinner party.

The pair met upstairs for the party, where she kissed Wakefield, before reportedly telling him, “We’ve got our problems, Sir Wakefield, but tonight we’re good friends.”

As they enjoyed the feast, Ivana danced with the Dukes of Marlborough, Roxburgh and Northumberland, the Earls of Pembroke and Haddington, and many more, attracting the attention of many men.

Despite Vanity Fair’s 1990 report that guests were “displeased” with Ivana’s attendance at the event and one guest reportedly said, “Humphry will pay for this,” many others seemed to be entranced by her.

After the party, Wakefield received many invites to pass on to Ivana and invited her to come and see the houses where her Plaza suites were based.

However, the Lord told the spectator that he had boxed the invitations and never told her about them because of their feud over payment.

Not long after the party, Ivana would say goodbye to Donald, while he was going to marry his second wife Marla Maples.

Although it doesn’t seem like Ivana would have been too concerned about it, as she married three more times and spent much of her later life with Rossano Rubicondi, with whom she had an on-again, off-again relationship until he died of cancer. in 2021.

Ivana was laid to rest in Manhattan on Wednesday after it was revealed that she had been killed by falling down the stairs of her Upper East Side home.

Ivana’s children and grandchildren stand outside St. Vincent Ferrer Church in Manhattan during her funeral