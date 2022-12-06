Ivana Knoll sexiest fan most popular person Doha after Croatia beat Japan eats sushi World Cup Qatar

<!–

Ivana Knoll, the World Cup’s sexiest fan, was inundated by football supporters asking for selfies with her after her beloved Croatia won against Japan on Tuesday.

The former Miss Croatia, 30, who made headlines in Qatar for wearing skimpy clothing, once again posed in her country’s colors during Croatia’s thrilling Round of 16 victory over Japan.

Knoll’s country triumphed over the Asian powerhouse, winning 3-2 on penalties – after being 1-1 after 90 minutes and extra time.

The ‘sexiest fan’ of the World Cup posed for photos with Japanese fans before the match and was seen in numerous press interviews after the tense showdown.

Knoll took to Instagram before the game and taunted the Japanese with a photo of her eating sushi alongside the caption, “Japan, we are ready for you!”

After the competition, the model shared a full video of her devouring sushi to her 1.2 million fans.

Knoll was swarmed by fans in stadiums during the tournament, having previously strolled through Qatar in a thong bathing suit and other flashy outfits that could cause trouble in the strictly Muslim nation.

Qatar has imposed strict rules on dress for the World Cup, with women expected to cover their shoulders and not wear short skirts.

There are fines and even prison sentences for fans who flaunt their numbers in the conservative Gulf nation.

Knoll (pictured) was swarmed by fans in stadiums during the tournament

Commenting on the potential culture clash, Knoll said: ‘At first I thought if the World Cup takes place there (Qatar) they will certainly allow us everything to make it comfortable for all fans without any restrictions.

“Then I heard about the rules and I was shocked. The dress code forbids showing shoulders, knees, stomach and everything and I was like, “Oh my God, I don’t even have the clothes to cover all that.”

“I was super angry because if I’m not Muslim and if we respect the hijab and niqab in Europe, I think they should also respect our way of life, our religion and ultimately wearing dresses and bikinis because I’m Catholic from Croatia who is here because of the World Cup.’

Knoll did several post-match media interviews with Japan and was asked to pose for selfies with fans from both countries

She added: “But when I arrived I was surprised they didn’t make a problem with dressing, they let you wear whatever you want – except in government buildings, and ultimately that’s fine.”

Asked if she felt there was a risk of being arrested, Knoll said, “I’m never afraid of anything like that.”

Knoll’s beloved team then plays against tournament favorites Brazil in the quarterfinals on Saturday morning.