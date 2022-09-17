Ivan Toney thought he was about to get a telling off from the boss instead of England call-up news

Ivan Toney thought he was about to be scolded by Thomas Frank when he got the news that he was being called up to the England squad for the very first time.

The Brentford striker’s early form was rewarded this week when Gareth Southgate took on the 26-year-old in his squad for England’s final Nations League games later this month.

With five goals in his first seven appearances for the Bees this season, there was speculation that Toney would earn his first call-up to the senior squad and it was Thomas Frank who delivered the news to his star striker.

Ivan Toney has shared how he first learned about his call-up to the England squad

However, after getting stuck in traffic on his way to practice, Toney thought the call from his Brentford boss was about his slowness. Unaware of the career-changing news he was about to hear.

“I was driving to practice and there was some traffic.” says Toon.

“I had a missed call from the gaffer and I thought he called to see where I was and why I was so late.

“I called him back and used my ‘friendly voice’ and he told me I had been selected for the senior squad. I said thank you and that was it, I was shocked and didn’t know what to say. When a few minutes passed, we had more of a conversation and it was a huge moment for me – I couldn’t wait to tell my family right away.”

Brentford boss was the one who called Toney to tell him the news of his withdrawal in England

Once the news hit rush hour, he was directly on the phone to tell his family, using his family’s group chat to call instead of deciding who to tell first. Upon hearing the news, his family erupted in emotion upon hearing his call.

“I was going to call my mom, but then dad wouldn’t be happy, then I’d call my dad, but mom wouldn’t be happy. So I video call to the family group chat; whoever answered would be the first to hear

“My dad knew what was going on but when everyone was on the line I started saying I’d been called up and before I could even finish they were all screaming. My mom screamed for twenty minutes straight and my dad was outside beeping his horn.

The call completes a remarkable journey for the former Newcastle man, who was loaned out seven times at St James’ Park before finally making it home to League One side Peterborough United.

Gareth Southgate’s England play their final Nations League matches against Italy and Germany

Ivan Toney has come a long way since his days as a League One striker for Peterborough

After scoring 49 goals in 94 appearances for Posh, Toney moved to Brentford and looks set to rise up the leagues and finally gain international recognition.

“From League Two, then League One, Championship, to the Premier League and international. That’s what you dream of as a young boy. Getting the call is a huge ambition that has been fulfilled.’

Toney becomes the first Bees player to be called up to England since 1939 and says he is very proud of the fact that he is also representing the club.

“It was a huge moment for me and my family, but also for the club. No one has been called up for a long time, so it’s a great feeling to be the person to be called up.

“I couldn’t do it without the club playing a part. Everyone at Brentford has played a part in getting me to where I am today and I can’t thank them enough.”