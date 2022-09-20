Ivan Toney takes a swipe at ‘cringey’ Gabriel Magalhaes over ‘Nice kick about with the boys’ tweet

Ivan Toney has branded Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes ‘cringey’ after he tweeted following the Gunners’ win at Brentford on Sunday.

Arsenal eased to a 3-0 win to return to the top of the Premier League as goals from William Saliba, Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira earned a comfortable three points for Mikel Arteta’s side.

It was a markedly different result to the corresponding fixture last season, where Brentford won 2-0 in their first ever Premier League game.

Ivan Toney didn’t see the funny side of Gabriel Magalhaes repeating his tweet

The striker posted ‘Good kick with the boys’ after Brentford beat Arsenal 2-0 last season

After that win, Toney had tweeted ‘Good kick with the boys’, with Arteta showing the message to his players ahead of the reverse fixture at the Emirates Stadium.

It had the desired effect as Arsenal won 2-1 and Alexandre Lacazette posted the exact same phrase to mock Toney’s earlier tweet.

Gabriel followed suit after this weekend’s win, posting again: ‘Good kick with the boys’ – but this time Toney didn’t see the funny side.

Magalhaes (right) echoed the words Brentford striker Toney wrote last season

Arsenal defender Magalhaes couldn’t resist a little dig at Brentford after the 3-0 win

“I think one time was funny, the second time was kind of creepy,” he joked. ‘I bit my tongue, I wanted to answer and I wanted to nibble.

“But fair play to them, they are a different Arsenal side to the one we played before.”

Toney will be hoping to tweet about his England debut after earning his first call-up following a fine start to the campaign with the Bees.

England travel to Milan to face Italy in the Nations League on Friday before hosting Germany at Wembley three days later.

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette responded to Toney after Arsenal won 2-1 in February

Arteta projected the tweet onto a board in Arsenal’s dressing room ahead of the reverse fixture in February

“So surreal,” Toney added when asked how it felt to be in and around the team preparing for the games.

‘I feel like I’m sitting here in an England top, it’s such a privilege and is massive for me and my family and also my club.

‘It’s not just me who has done this, it’s everyone around me who has played a massive role.’