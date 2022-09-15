Ivan Toney England call-up continues tale of redemption for Brentford striker

Ivan Toney’s first call-up to England just proves that you should never give up on your dreams in football.

The Brentford striker could make his debut for the national team against Italy on September 23 on the big stage of San Siro in Milan.

Five years earlier in the day, Toney played for Wigan Athletic in a 3-2 League One defeat to Peterborough United in the more modest London Road area.

Ivan Toney – who posed for Sportsmail last year – has been called up to England’s squad for the first time for the upcoming Nations League games against Italy and Germany

Toney has been rewarded for a blistering start to the season after five goals

28 – Out of 28 players named in the @England team, 27 have played in the Premier League, 20 have played in the Championship, eight have played in League One and four have played in League Two. Pyramid. pic.twitter.com/rT0nUmu1pF — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 15, 2022

At the time, that seemed like Toney’s fate in football. A mediocre third-rate striker who had seen his only crack at the big moment – with Newcastle United – come and go.

But the man who has the words “suffer the pain of discipline or suffer the pain of regret” tattooed on his chest would never lightly give up his ambitions.

Toney thought he’d done well when Newcastle signed him from League Two Northampton as a 19-year-old

In his own words, Toney thought he had made it when Premier League club Newcastle plucked him from League Two Northampton Town in 2015 as a 19-year-old.

“You’re in the Premier League and people around you say, ‘You play for a Premier League team, that’s crazy,’ he said in an interview with Mail on Sunday’s Oliver Holt last year.

Toney hadn’t made it. He made just four first-team appearances for Newcastle, instead being teased by the EFL’s uncompromising defenders over an endless string of loan spells.

Barnsley, Shrewsbury Town, Scunthorpe United, Wigan Athletic. Toney could certainly find his way in League One at the time. It was the real challenge to get out again.

“When you go on loan, you think, ‘Okay, I’m the big boy here, I’m from the Premier League, it’s all about me.’ But it doesn’t. It’s far from the case,” he later admitted.

The turning point came in 2018 when Barry Fry brought him to Peterborough and put an end to his torture in Newcastle.

He would dominate League One for two seasons, scoring 49 times in 94 appearances for the Posh to become one of the hottest properties among the Premier League.

That caught the eye of Brentford, then still in the championship but upwardly mobile and with an excellent track record of polishing lower division diamonds.

After several loan spells, Peterborough United got his career back on track after Newcastle

He scored prolifically during his time on London Road and caught the eye of Brentford

Full English selection 28-man England squad against Italy in Milan on September 23 and Germany at Wembley on September 26, both in the UEFA Nations League goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Nottingham Forest, loaned from Manchester United), Nick Pope (Newcastle United), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal) Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Everton, loaned from Wolverhampton Wanderers), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United ), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City) Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (West Ham United), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) Ahead: Tammy Abraham (AS Roma), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Ivan Toney (Brentford)

Toney wasn’t cheap – a £10m fee including add-ons was a long haul for the Bees – but his 33 goals over the 2020-21 campaign, which led Brentford to the Premier League for the first time, certainly paid off. .

Toney was a natural leader on and off the pitch, scoring goals of tremendous value, including penalties against Bournemouth in the play-off semi-final and Swansea in the Wembley final.

Many pundits feared Thomas Frank’s team on the top flight, but after a 2-0 opening night against Arsenal set the tone, they survived comfortably.

The twelve goals scored by Toney proved to be an integral part of Brentford being much more than a one-season wonder.

The ambition now is to establish itself as part of the Premier League furniture. Toney has started this season with fire, with five goals so far.

He scored to make a comeback, trailing two goals behind Leicester on opening weekend, scoring in a loss at Fulham and then hitting a stunning hat-trick in the 5-2 home win over Leeds earlier this month.

Toney shoots in the penalty that gave Brentford the lead against Swansea in the play-off final

The striker scored a total of 33 goals to guide Brentford to the Premier League for the first time

IVAN TONEY’S JOURNEY FROM LEAGUE TWO TO THE ENGLAND SQUAD Club Season League Spell goals Northampton Town 2012-13 League Two 1 0 2013-14 League Two 15 3 2014-15 League Two 44 10 Newcastle United 2015-16 Eredivisie 4 0 Barnsley (loan) 2015-16 League One 21 2 Shrewsbury Town (loan) 2016-17 League One 26 7 Wigan Athletic (loan) 2017-18 League One 28 6 Scunthorpe United (loan) 2017-18 League One 18 8 Peterborough United 2018-19 League One 55 23 2019-20 League One 39 26 Brentford 2020-21 Championship 52 33 2021-22 Eredivisie 37 14 2022-23 Eredivisie 7 5

His first on that afternoon made it half a century for the club and must have sealed the deal for Gareth Southgate.

Toney’s call up in England will be very satisfying, but it’s unlikely that this redemption story rejection is all over, not when you look at his career trajectory in recent years.

Any minutes on the pitch against Italy and Germany will be seen as an audition for a spot on the plane to Qatar later this year.

The role of backup striker to Harry Kane in the England team is an open vacancy. Tammy Abraham of Roma is the front runner and also on this squad, but Toney has a brilliant chance to dazzle Southgate.

His inclusion in the squad is half the battle as the England manager is so loyal to the core of players who have seen him through to a World Cup semi-final and a European Championship final.

Toney all smiles with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick in 5-2 win over Leeds

Toney’s decision last year to reject overtures from Jamaica to represent them in favor of his native country – he’s from Northampton – seems justified.

Even if he doesn’t make the World Cup roster, Toney has every chance of being a fixture in England’s squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers next year and beyond.

Toney spoke to the Mail on Sunday from the balcony of his west London apartment, from where you could see Wembley Arch on the horizon.

It’s been a long and winding journey, but Toney could soon be playing underneath it with Three Lions on his shirt and his mantra for life tattooed underneath.