Ivan the Great! Patience pays off for Brentford striker Toney as he earns first England call-up

Ivan Toney never doubted that this day would eventually come.

Jamaica tried – repeatedly – to entice the 26-year-old Brentford striker to change his mind, but Toney’s intentions were clear: he wanted to play for England.

There were doubts that he would ever reach his ultimate goal, though not from Toney himself or those in his inner circle.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney has always had the ambition to one day be called up to England

He knew – they knew – that he was good enough. Playing for Jamaica would have given Toney a tantalizing opportunity; chance of an international career.

But it’s always been England for Toney. He was willing to wait as long as needed. He supported himself and on Thursday he was vindicated.

His first call-up in England may come as a shock to some, especially those who have written him off at various points in his career.

But not Tony. Not really. He was convinced this would happen, it was just a matter of time. That doesn’t mean he’s arrogant. Far from. Talk to the people around him and they will tell you that he is humble, quiet, almost insular.

Conceited? No, although his infamous tweet mocking Arsenal after their win over the Gunners last season hints at a certain amount of devilishness. ‘Nice kick with the boys’, he posted after the 2-0 win.

The striker knocked off Jamaica’s advance as he tried to grab a chance for Three Lions

Gareth Southgate has called up Toney for the Nations League games in England later this month

But just ask the peripheral staff at Brentford’s training ground; from the chef to the cleaner – he is respectful and humble. Are you sure? Absolutely, he is.

There was never a lack of confidence at Brentford that Toney’s time would come. All celebratory social media content to commemorate his appeal was completed well before the 2pm announcement.

Indeed, Brentford also deserves their piece of credit. Toney’s talent is indisputable, but Brentford has given the striker a platform to show the world what he is capable of, while many other clubs have been unwilling to make such a commitment.

Under Thomas Frank’s leadership, Toney has gone from undisclosed amount to one of the most feared strikers in the country in just over two years.

“This is a fantastic day, especially for Ivan but also for everyone at Brentford,” Bees boss Frank said on Thursday. “Having someone in the England squad is something for us to cherish.”

There was never a lack of confidence at Brentford that his time would come with the national team

Thomas Frank said Toney’s call was a ‘fantastic day for everyone at Brentford’

Of course, the call represents a double-edged sword for Brentford. There was interest in Toney from rivals over the summer, but not nearly enough for Brentford to even consider making money.

However, if Toney’s career continues on this trajectory, there will come a time when Brentford will struggle to keep him.

Toney is happily in West London, invested in Frank’s project. But he is hugely ambitious and playing at the highest level is an ambition for the striker.

But all that is secondary now. The real story is about Toney himself and his struggle against rejection to reach the pinnacle of his profession.

Undisputedly one of the leaders in Brentford’s dressing room, one of his most impressive traits according to those behind the scenes is his sheer will to win.

Toney’s chest tattoo reads: ‘Suffer the pain of discipline or suffer the pain of regret’

Club captain Pontus Jansson is expressive in his performance, a skipper in every sense of the word. But Toney is the talisman of Frank’s refreshing team, setting the standard for Brentford in both practice and match day.

He is not always the most vocal, but it is pointed out: Sports post that Toney isn’t shy about coming forward when the situation calls for it.

Likewise, being able to break free from the all-encompassing world of football and retreating into his young family is a major liberation for Toney.

And then there are the tattoos. Toney’s chest reads, “Suffer the pain of discipline or suffer the pain of regret.”

The battle cry is particularly poignant today. Suffering, pain and discipline – Toney knows all about that. regret? You might imagine he doesn’t have many right now, although those who doubted him early in his career may have a few.

The 26-year-old was loaned out six times by Newcastle before he was finally sold

Signed to Newcastle as a 19-year-old after breaking through at club Northampton, Toney already got a taste of the big time, but soon discovered that life on the top flight wasn’t what he had hoped for.

Steve McClaren and Rafa Benitez, the Newcastle managers he worked under, were not convinced and sent him on loan.

Toney had loans from Shrewsbury, Barnsley, Wigan and Scunthorpe before leaving St James’ Park permanently in August 2018 to join Peterborough. That’s not to say he was completely ignored on Tyneside.

The then academy coach, Peter Beardsley, shone in Toney’s talents, but not enough for the club to show any palpable faith in him at first-team level as he left after just four senior appearances.

But the rejection spurred him on. Looking back, Toney’s return to the lower divisions was a key factor in successfully proving his Premier League quality.

Nearly 50 goals in two years at Peterborough earned him a move to Brentford in 2020

Toney celebrates promotion with Brentford in 2021 after win over Swansea in play-off final

It made him stronger, metaphorically and literally – Toney spent hours in the gym making sure he wouldn’t be bullied by Football League defenders who wanted to give the Premier League lad a taste of the real world.

Nearly 50 goals in a two-year period with Posh earned him a move to Brentford in 2020. The Cambridgeshire club had the foresight to include a clause in that deal entitling them to a bonus of £1 million if he plays for England,

Two years later – and here we are. Seventeen top-flight goals since Brentford’s promotion last season to add to the 33 he scored in that successful Championship season after coming in from Peterborough for £5million.

Many will look at Toney’s debut call and say he has proven people wrong. Toney sees it differently – he has proven himself right.