ITV’s The Voice ‘to go head-to-head with BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in ratings war’

ITV’s The Voice and The Masked Dancer will face BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in a fierce ratings war, it has been reported.

ITV is reportedly putting out its most popular shows in an attempt to steal some viewers from the much-loved dance show that draws fans every fall.

the mirror claims that ITV ‘turned around’ last year in light of Strictly’s popularity, opting instead to broadcast game shows and quizzes to win over viewers.

But now, when Strictly airs on Saturday night, it will face The Masked Dancer at 6.30pm, followed by The Voice UK – which originally aired on BBC before moving to ITV in 2017.

The Voice – in which Tom Jones and Anne-Marie play the lead roles – attracts about four million viewers.

ITV announced their ‘packed’ autumn TV schedule earlier this week as the busy period looms.

ITV and BBC have been approached by MailOnline for comment.

Strictly Come Dancing will hit the screens again on September 17.

But BBC bosses are reportedly concerned that the final episodes of the upcoming 20th series will be canceled due to Saturday night’s World Cup.

According to The daily star tickets to the live shows are currently only offered until November 26, due to uncertainty over football interference.

A source told the publication: ‘It’s a major headache and die-hard fans will be outraged if Strict is taken off the air because of the football’.

The show will be broadcast on BBC One on Saturday evenings and the pre-recorded results will be broadcast on Sunday, but the sports tournament being held in Qatar may change the schedule.

While the BBC and ITV have agreed which games will air in the early weeks of November, the semi-finals and finals on December 3 and 10 are likely to clash with the much-loved dance show.

The BBC declined to comment when MailOnline contacted them.

The news comes after it was revealed Strictly would see its stars celebrate 100 years of the BBC this year with a special themed week.

To mark the centenary, the Strictly couples will either dance ‘to a theme song from an iconic BBC program or pay tribute to one of the BBC’s most beloved services’.

The anniversary show will also feature two special routines by the professionals: one will honor the BBC’s Natural History Programming unit, while the other will see the dancers ‘crash’ a number of flagship shows.

Strictly’s executive producer Sarah James said: ‘We know how much viewers love the Strictly themed weeks, so it’s fantastic to announce a new one, celebrating the BBC’s 100th anniversary.’

In a recent statement, Strictly bosses said fans can raffle to see a recording of the special centenary performance taking place on August 24.

They said: ‘Strictly Come Dancing is celebrating 100 years of the BBC! The professional dancers throw a party like only they can, with a group number filled with all the usual sparkle and glamour.

Success: Last year’s series was won by deaf EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis which was watched multiple times a week by at least two million viewers

“Maybe there will be a few surprises too, with special guests and fun tributes to some of your favorite BBC shows.”

The 15 contestants participating in the upcoming Strictly series have already been confirmed.

Among the participants are presenter Helen Skelton, former Bros singer Matt Goss, actress Kym Marsh and retired Arsenal and England footballer Tony Adams.