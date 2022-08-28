ITV’s stylist Sarah Kate Byrne reveals how YOU can dress like a royal at the races

Here, Sarah reveals how to pull off racetrack-friendly looks — and what NOT to do if you want to win the fashion bet.

FRUMPY FLOWERS

The line between beautiful/feminine and frumpy is fine and a mistake easily made by those who attend the races, but Princess Beatrice manages.

We loved the fit and flair of her dress, beautiful dainty little headband, feminine and nothing too overpowering.

In addition, she has put a fantastic belt around her waist to enhance her figure and prevent her from looking sloppy in a floating number, as can often happen.

The color choice of the print and headband is also perfect, as warm tones work well for a summer sunny event and complement her light skin tone.

The floor-length option is already pretty overwhelming, but paired with a heavy bucket hat, the look is too bulky.

Also wearing your hair with a hat looks messy, so opt for hair with a hat or hair behind the band if you wear a headband like Beatrice.

Colors like lemon can look great on warm skin tones, but the yellows and greens in this dress wash the fit. She also desperately needs a belt with that dress!

COLOR CLASH CATASTROPHY

While Princess Diana always had the highest priority, especially in a color conflict, the idea only works if the colors match well.

Light purple and red go together because they are on the same side of the color wheel, so even though it is a ‘cool warm’, purple is still considered a warm color, complementing the red.

The blue dress suit we’ve styled here on our own model is actually very fashionable in cut and fit, and the color is divine.

The problem is the horrible pink color of the top and the red strap are completely opposite on the color wheel and should never be matched together.

If adapted for a cream top and brown belt, this ensemble would instantly be transformed from fashion wee to fashion hero.

SIDE DAMAGE

Here we have the Duchess of Cambridge looking absolutely stunning in gorgeous cream lace from head to toe, her back in a classy low updo, along with an elegant canted wizard.

Our model is dressed in a similar lace style dress, but the length of the skirt is very short and the garment is super tight.

You don’t have to wear a knee-length dress under any circumstances, but if you’re wearing a very short dress, you may find yourself constantly pulling it down or worrying about sitting cross-legged or bending over all day.

No one wants to blink their knickers on race day!

The fascinator we paired with it is too small and worn in all the wrong place. Smaller fascinators/clip-ins/slides like these should be worn more back/around the bun.

BOXY BLACK

In the 1950s, the Queen wore a velvet fit-and-flare dress that was nipped at the waist and a delicate headpiece to complement the outfit.

We dressed our model in a dropped waist, a total shapeless garbage bag, which is also velvet, completely inappropriate for any everyday occasion.

Velvet and sequins should only be worn in the evening as a cocktail dress – any time after 5pm is acceptable. For example, if you’re going to a wedding in the evening, velvet or sequins are just fine.

The headgear has also been placed way too far forward on the model’s head and has gone from fashionable and fabulous to something akin to Mexican Day of the Dead.

PILLBOX PERFECTION

Inspired by Lady Violet Manners, many people choose to wear pink from head to toe.

The fit of the model isn’t the way to do it, though – with a dress that’s too long and the pillbox hat worn the wrong way round.

Her hemline is way too long and the dress is completely the wrong style for her hat.

The neckline is very Greek, indicating resort wear, making it totally incompatible with the hat.

The pillbox should be combined with a vintage style design. It’s a great color, but with the hat, lipstick and dress, it’s all way too flashy.

POLKA NOT

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton looked ten out of ten at the races this year in her polka dots and it’s one of the most photographed looks she’s ever worn.

The simple and sassy boat hat paired with a gorgeous updo, along with her high-necked, fitted but floating panel dress, emphasizes her figure and is an outright winning look.

The model’s dress, on the other hand, lacks structure and desperately needs a belt to emphasize the waist.

The hat is floppy and has no definition, it’s more of a sun hat for the beach and looks absolutely ridiculous with such a formal dress and shoes. The hair is down which just drowns out the wearer and covers her face.