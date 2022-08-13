ITV This Morning: Well at least one thing grows in all this sunshine: Holly Willoughby’s hair!

<!–

A little sun exposure has many health benefits – but growing your hair faster can be a surprising benefit.

However, the news is unlikely to shock Holly Willoughby – as she has attributed her own luscious locks to the heat wave.

The presenter, who represents ITV’s This Morning, posted a photo on her Instagram page in which her hair looked at least two inches longer than in another photo uploaded four weeks earlier.

The 41-year-old prescribed vitamin D for the transformation, writing, “All this vitamin D makes my hair grow.”

However, some of her fans have suggested that her longer hair is due to extensions.

Ray of Sunshine: Holly Willoughby attributed her own luscious locks to the heatwave

Holly Willoughby saw the filming of the ITV This Morning show in London on 08 June 2021

For the past few weeks, Ms Willoughby has been enjoying the hot British summer before heading abroad for a holiday with her husband and their three children.

Medical experts have long known that vitamin D — often referred to as the “sunshine vitamin” — aids hair growth.

The body needs it to process calcium, which is necessary for strong bones, and cholesterol.

Vitamin D from sunlight helps stimulate and grow hair follicles. Also, a little sun exposure every day can prevent hair from falling out.

Stunning: Holly Willoughby gave fans a glimpse into her summer vacation when she shared a ‘happy moments’ mood board on her Wylde Moon blog

The sun also helps treat the scalp in the same way as facial skin — it slows the growth of cells that cause the spread of acne.

Scientific studies have shown that people who suffer from stress-induced hair loss, hair pulling disorder (trichotillomania) and baldness often have lower vitamin D levels.

Mrs. Willoughby’s hair is much discussed among fans on Instagram and the viewers of This Morning. In November 2021, she chopped it into a bob after resting it on her collarbone for several years.

The American dermatologist Dr. Robyn Gmyrek said the sun can increase hair growth, although it’s probably marginal.

“It is possible that the heat causes an overall increase in blood flow, which increases circulation, which in turn increases the amount of nutrients and growth factors delivered to the hair follicles,” she added.