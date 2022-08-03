ITV security guard plotted to kill Robert Mugabe at World Cup final in South Africa

An ITV guard hatched a plan to kill Robert Mugabe by breaking his neck during the World Cup Final in South Africa, a sports commentator claimed.

Sports journalist Ned Boulting, 53, said the guard blamed Mugabe for his brother’s death and that his “lifelong ambition” was to assassinate the African leader.

Referring to the man under the pseudonym Peter, he said the guard saw his chance after announcing that Mugabe would be a VIP guest at the Johannesburg final, according to The Times.

Mr Boulting said Peter told an ITV cameraman he would ‘break Mogabe’s neck’ – 32 minutes into the second half of the match between Spain and the Netherlands.

Sports journalist Ned Boulting, 53, said the guard blamed Mugabe for his brother’s death and that his “lifelong ambition” was to assassinate the African leader. Pictured: Mugabe

Although the attack never happened, Mr Boulting, pictured, who is ITV’s lead commentator for the Tour de France, believes the man wanted to kill Mugabe

In the podcast The Never Strays Far, he explained that the man had claimed that he was meeting with some Zimbabwean opposition leaders and the British Foreign Secretary in Cape Town at the time.

Mr Boulting said: ‘He was basically hired to carry out the murder, and still wanted to do it.

“The cameraman I worked with said, ‘You can do it, but we have to meet up sometime,’ because he was standing next to one of the goals on the field and all the cameramen were focusing on the football.”

The man would step into the royal box and jump on Robert Mugabe and break his neck, Boulting said.

Although the attack never happened, Mr Boulting, who is ITV’s lead commentator for the Tour de France, believes the man wanted to kill Mugabe.

He added: ‘I won’t go into details, it’s way too dark. . . but honestly he wasn’t [having us on].’