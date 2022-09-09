ITV reveals Saturday night schedule after the Queen’s death

<!–

ITV continues to make changes to the regular program schedule as a period of mourning begins for the late monarch.

The country’s longest-reigning royal queen, Queen Elizabeth II, died ‘peacefully’ on Thursday at the age of 96 in Balmoral, Scotland.

While the broadcaster will air a number of special documentaries and tribute programs, the popular Saturday night TV shows such as The Masked Dancer, The Voice UK and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? will still breathe.

Channel bosses said: ‘All programs were pre-recorded for the sad news of the passing of Her Majesty the Queen.’

Good Morning Britain airs on Saturday mornings with Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard anchoring the show.

Rolling news can then be seen until 2.15 pm when three special documentaries are broadcast.

Following the Queen’s death on Thursday, ITV has made schedule changes ahead of the weekend, including ongoing coverage and three new purpose-made documentaries – Our Queen: The People’s Stories, narrated by Nicola Walker, then The Queen in Her Own. Words, presented by Julie Etchingham.

ITV will be broadcast on Queen and Country at 4.05pm, followed by the news until 6.00pm.

The second episode of The Masked Dancer will air at 6.50pm, followed by The Voice UK at 8pm.

Who wants to be a millionaire? will then be screened at 9.10 pm for the news and further documentaries.

On Friday, the broadcaster announced that Good Morning Britain, presented by Susanna Reid and Ben Shepard, would be broadcast as usual between 6am and 9.30am for a special news program – ITV News: The Proclamation of the King – with continuous coverage until 12.30pm. hours, followed by a number of documentaries and tribute programs.

On Good Morning Britain, presenter Susanna Reid said: ‘It’s quite a moment, we knew this moment was coming and yet it’s still a shock. Only those over 70 have known another monarch and now we will all know another.

The longest reign of a monarch, the most constant presence in all of our lives, she was the constant presence as queen as everything else changed over the decades.

“Dignified, dutiful, devoted to our country, to the commonwealth, to her family and to a life of service that is comforting, comforting and inspiring at the same time.

“I was thinking yesterday, we knew she couldn’t be immortal and yet I think we all hoped she could be. It’s quite a moment, I think it needs time to sink in.’

ITV said more details on the schedule for Sunday 11 September and next week will be available in due course.

All TV presenters from all channels were dressed in black on Friday as a sign of respect.