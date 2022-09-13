ITV cancels FIVE daytime shows to make way for rolling news coverage of the late Queen

ITV canceled five major daytime TV shows on Wednesday to make way for coverage of the Queen’s coffin being moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

Popular shows, including Loose Women and The Chase, will no longer air in their usual slots as the broadcaster pays tribute to the late monarch, who passed away “peacefully” on Thursday at the age of 96.

As the UK has entered a period of mourning, TV schedules have been rearranged to make way for special documentaries and ongoing coverage – with Wednesday’s programming covering the Queen’s journey to London to be laid in state.

Shows removed from ITV’s schedule include Loose Women, Dickinson’s Real Deals, Tenable, Tipping Point and The Chase.

ITV News: Queen Elizabeth II Lying-in-State will air from 1pm after an extended episode of This Morning, with the show running until 6pm.

Over the weekend, ITV confirmed that their schedules will be disrupted during the mourning period.

In a statement, they said: “ITV’s main channel will continue to make changes to its schedule to broadcast the important state events of the coming days, culminating in the historic state funeral with extensive and dedicated coverage from our news teams.

ITV will also be showing a number of documentaries about the Queen and the new King in the coming days. There will be no advertising during the Royal coverage.’

They continued: ‘ITV will be reintroducing some of its normal programming in the coming days to provide our viewers with the range of shows they expect to see on ITV’s main channel.

‘Further changes to the schedule will be announced in due course.’

Queen Elizabeth’s death was announced by Buckingham Palace on Thursday and said in a statement she passed away “peacefully” in Balmoral at the age of 96.

Senior royals rushed to be at the Queen’s bedside on Thursday but failed to reach Balmoral in time for her death, it is believed.

Only her eldest children, King Charles and Princess Anne, who were already in Scotland at the time of the monarch’s sudden deterioration, were able to make it to the royal estate before her death, sources said.

Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, his wife Sophie and Prince William all flew from Berkshire on a private jet to Aberdeen on Thursday as they raced to Balmoral to see her. But it is clear that they did not reach the estate before she died.

Prince Harry, who was due to attend a charity event in London with his wife Meghan on Thursday, also tried to reach Balmoral on time. But he arrived at 8pm, nearly an hour and a half after the public was notified of the Queen’s death.

The Queen’s son, Charles, the former Prince of Wales, is now King Charles III, while Prince William inherited the title from his father and is now, along with his wife, called the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge. William is now also the ‘heir’ to the British throne.

The UK has since entered a period of national mourning, with Charles ascending the throne to become king.

Following his official proclamation on Saturday, King Charles III has embarked on a condolence tour of the nations, accompanied by his queen consort Camilla, ahead of the Queen’s funeral on Monday, September 19.

Her coffin is currently in state in Edinburgh’s St Giles’ Cathedral, after Charles kept watch over his mother alongside his brothers Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, along with his sister Princess Anne in a ceremony known as the Vigil of the Princes.

The king, wearing Prince Charles Edward Stuart’s tartan and white heather in his lappelle from Balmoral, held his hands together and looked at the floor as he stood next to four members of the Royal Company of Archers in costume, who were on guard. were dressed in long-feathered hats and armed with arrows and quivers.

After that, tears seemed to fill his eyes as the monarch wrapped up an emotional day that began by addressing MPs at the Palace of Westminster.

On Tuesday evening, the Queen’s casket will be flown to London, where Charles and Camilla will be waiting to welcome Her Majesty to Buckingham Palace, before being transferred to Westminster Hall where she will be laid up again.

For four days, the public will be able to queue up and pay their respects to Her Majesty, before her funeral takes place on Monday.