ITV bosses shortlist three new homes for ‘multi-series’ Big Brother return

ITV bosses are looking at various locations for their Big Brother revival as the iconic reality show prepares to return ‘for the long haul’, albeit with a series of changes – including a new host.

Producers are reportedly assessing a handful of potential venues on the outskirts of North London, as they attempt to move the soon-to-re-launch show away from its former home at Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire.

Bovingdon Airport, which also serves as the home of Dancing On Ice, was originally muted as a possible home base, but bosses would now like to check out other alternative locations.

Everything changes: ITV bosses move Big Brother away from his traditional home at Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire (pictured)

A source told The sun: ‘The network is clearly in it for the long haul and is planning a successful multi-series run with Big Brother, just like Channel 4 did at the time.

‘Channel bosses don’t want to move locations and have to deal with the often complicated rules and regulations of renting out a space.

“Building their own Big Brother house removes all risk. It means they can do pretty much anything they want.”

Producers will choose from a shortlist of three locations, taking into account the overall layout and aesthetics of the new Big Brother compound.

The source added: “It’s important to them that they put their own stamp on it, while still providing enough nostalgia for longtime fans to enjoy.”

Opportunity: Kate Lawler, pictured in London on Wednesday night, is open to host role on soon-to-be revived reality TV show Big Brother

No chance: Former Big Brother presenter Emma Willis has barred herself from returning to the show

It’s the latest in a series of departures from the original format, with former presenter and fan favorite Emma Willis confirming she won’t be returning for the revival.

Ex-roommate Kate Lawler has since thrown in her hat, twenty years after she rose to fame on the reality TV show in 2002.

Speaking to Stephen Mulhern on the Chris Evans Breakfast Show, she said, “Of course I’m not saying no to hosting Big Brother, but it depends on what the producers want: whether they want to keep that nostalgia or have something new.

“I’d love to host it with Alison Hammond. I think that would be nice.’

Popular: This Morning presenter Alison Hammond is currently 2/1 with Sky Bet as the new presenter

Old Times: Like Kate, Alison also found fame in the 2002 series Big Brother

Emma Willis was an instant hit with fans after acting as a presenter in 2013, a role she held until the show was finally canceled by Channel 5 some five years later in 2018.

But she has ruled out reprising her role and insists that a new era deserves a new presenter.

She said radio times“You know, I enjoyed my time on the show, and then I really said goodbye to it because we thought it was over. I don’t tend to go back. I like to move forward.

‘I think it’s right. It starts again, it has a new home – it should have a new host.’

‘They won’t be social media influencers’: ITV bosses promise Big Brother will be ‘nothing like Love Island’ and stay true to his roots (Jade Goody pictured on the show in 2002)

24/7: The experiment captured the hearts of millions, who could tune in to the 24-hour live feed even at night

This Morning host Alison Hammond – who also rose to fame in the 2002 series – is currently 2/1 with Sky Bet as the new host.

Last week, it was reported that she topped the producers’ list to follow in the footsteps of Davina McCall, Brian Dowling and Emma as the show’s frontman.

A source said: ‘Alison is at the top of the list to host next year’s Big Brother. Execs think she’s just what the show needs. She’s energetic, fun, recognizable and she was on the show so she knows it through and through.’

An ITV spokesperson emphasizes that no decisions have yet been made.

They said, “Any suggestions around the host are pure speculation and absolutely no decisions have been made at this early stage.”

All stars: The show started as a social experiment in 2000 and became a regular part of popular culture (series one winner Craig Phillips seen with Davina McCall in 2000)

According to the mirror TV bosses promise the reboot will include everything viewers loved about the original series and “will not be like Love Island.”

A source told the publication: ‘There will be a variety of casting across different ages, which is what made it so special. It won’t be like Love Island, where the participants are all young social media influencers – they want ‘all walks of life’.

“There will be absolutely no outside influence – just like in the original series – so they won’t get a day off every week like they do in the villa.

“It will have everything viewers loved about the retro series, with nominations, a public vote and live evictions, but they want it to appeal to a new generation.”