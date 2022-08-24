ITV boss defends Love Island after show was hit with 1,500 Ofcom complaints over bullying claims 

ITV’s television director Kevin Lygo has defended the show following complaints from Ofcom about bullying, saying there is a ‘risk’ of getting on TV.

The broadcaster said the only way to ensure completely risk-free television would be to ban members of the public from participating altogether.

Luca Bish and Dami Hope were both accused of bullying Tasha Ghouri in this year’s series, with their behavior in the villa raising 1,500 complaints to Ofcom.

Speaking: ITV's television director Kevin Lygo has defended the show after Ofcom complaints about bullying

Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival, Mr Lygo said he thinks it is a good thing when shows promote ‘debate’ and ‘discussion’ and that many people often apologize if they have behaved badly.

According to The sunhe said: ‘We are entering a different era here and we need to be well aware that there is a certain risk of getting on television.

“It may not be exactly what you think it’s going to be as an audience, but I don’t think we should stop because the logical conclusion is, ‘You don’t allow an audience on television.’ That’s the only way.’

“If you see the attitudes of young people and what they say, you could say that some of the things that happen in these shows should not be shown.”

Controversy: Luca Bish (pictured) and Dami Hope were both accused of bullying Tasha Ghouri

Interview: Mr Lygo said he thinks it's a good thing when shows promote 'debate' and 'discussion'

Mr Lygo added that the duty of care for participants – something that was barely talked about a few years ago – is now a top priority for production.

He said Love Island participants have access to counselors during their stay at the villa and again when they leave.

His words come after Tasha admitted that she and her boyfriend Andrew Le Page were “ready to walk out of the Love Island villa” after being “targeted” during the Snog, Marry, Pie challenge.

The dancer, 24, explained how she felt “pushed into a corner” after shoving creampies in her face during the supposedly light-hearted play.

Angry: Tasha previously explained how she felt "pushed into a corner"

Speaking to The Sun, she said: “It was a lot – I felt pushed into a corner. It’s such an intense environment and hard to escape. You’re stuck there together. I was ready to walk out.’

Tasha continued: “A lot had happened in three days and a lot of it was focused on me. I was upset. I sort of ran away. I said [to producers]”I’ve had enough” and Andrew said, “I’m coming with you.”

“Then the boys suddenly apologized… It was a bittersweet moment. I am a very forgiving person. I didn’t want to live the rest of the weeks in a negative way. I forgive, but I don’t forget.’

Islanders were given the task of selecting someone to kiss and “marry” by putting a ring on someone’s finger and digging a ditch, by throwing a custard pie in that person’s face.

'Too far': Tasha said, 'It was a lot – I felt pushed into a corner.'

During the show, Tasha left was visually upset after three guys shoved cream pie in her face, and other islanders later agreed that things were going “too far.”

Tasha, who was linked to real estate agent Andrew, got three pies thrown in her face by entrepreneur Davide Sanclimenti, microbiologist Dami and fishmonger Luca after they accused her of not having good intentions with Andrew.

The general consensus was that Tasha didn’t like Andrew as much as he liked her and that she kept him on a leash.

Forced to give reasons why they chose to pie her, Dami claimed the bikini-clad stunner “rides Andrew’s jacket tails.”

Luca said to her, “I could give you a list, [of reasons] but I’ll leave it for today. It’s just a game.’

'Enough': Tasha continues: 'A lot had happened in three days and a lot was focused on me.'

UK media regulator, Ofcom, confirmed to MailOnline that the regulator received 1,509 complaints on July 19 – the majority concerned alleged misogynistic behavior by the male islanders towards the female cast, including in the wake of the challenge.

Later in the show, the two men apologized to Tasha, with Brighton-based fishmonger Luca admitting he was “out of line.”

He said, ‘I feel really bad right now for what I’ve said and I’m sorry’. said Luke.

Dami added: “I don’t want it to be like I have a gang against you. I actually want us to be friends.’

Hugging: Later in the show, the two men apologized to Tasha

Tasha hugged both men and they agreed to draw a line under the situation, but fans weren’t convinced the apologies were sincere, believing the producers pushed them to do so.

Tasha and Andrew have since enjoyed a double date with their co-stars Gemma Owen and Luca at a soccer game.

The gang looked delighted in a box at Tottenham Hotspur FC’s London stadium as the team beat Wolverhampton Wanderers FC 1-0

Andrew posted the snap to Instagram along with the caption “The double date you all wanted,” which was quickly re-shared by the others.