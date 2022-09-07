It’s WORMZILLA! Nine-year-old boy finds gigantic earthworm in his back garden in New Zealand 

<!–

This is the breathtaking moment when a worm the size of a five-year-old is discovered by a schoolboy playing in his yard.

Barnaby Domigan, nine, was photographed by his father, Chris, with the feet-long earthworm after finding it in a stream outside the family home.

“He was amazed and absolutely in shock that a worm could be this big, and he was very excited,” said his mother, Jo.

“Barnaby played in our yard with his siblings – Frankie, Pearl, Abraham and Remi.

“He was exploring the water to see if there was anything interesting in it and when he found the giant worm, he used a stick to pull it out.

“We didn’t measure it, but he thinks it was as long as both his arms, so we think it was about a meter long.

“He called my husband to take the picture quickly.”

Barnaby, who lives in Christchurch, New Zealand, wanted to keep his unusual discovery, but Mom and Dad weren’t so thrilled.

“So he put it back at the water’s edge where he found it,” said Mrs. Domigan, 40.

“Then I put a photo on Facebook that night, and the next day, when we found out how interested everyone was, we went back to find it, but it was gone, presumably drifting away.”

The family has since learned that there are several species of worms in New Zealand that can grow over 12 inches (30 cm) long.

The largest, Spenceriella gigantea, can grow up to 1.3 meters in length.

The family has since learned that there are several species of worms in New Zealand that can grow over 12 inches (30 cm) long. Pictured: The stream where Barnaby found the worm

John Marris, curator of the entomology research collection at Lincoln University in New Zealand, said they are usually found in undisturbed areas such as forests.

But it was rare to find them in a home garden, he told Wellington-based website, Stuff.

He added: ‘Some very large native earthworms are known – one meter is not beyond the bounds of reason.’

For Barnaby, his discovery has become a phenomenon that soon found him on radio and TV across New Zealand – and even abroad.

“He loves it,” Jo said.

“He has really enjoyed all the radio and television interviews and is very excited about the interest from all over the world.

‘We are so happy that a child exploring nature has become a worldwide story! And he is very grateful that he was the person who found this amazing worm.’