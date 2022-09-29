It’s what you think it is! TV reporter desperate to protect her mic covers it in a condom

attachment when you tune into NBC’s coverage

We’ve all gone to extreme lengths to keep our belongings dry, but one journalist took it a step further during his coverage of Hurricane Ian.

Viewers spotted an unusual microphone when they tuned into NBC’s coverage of the Category 4 storm in Florida on Wednesday.

NBC’s Kyla Galer explained to viewers that she had placed a condom on the microphone to protect it from the rain.

‘A lot of people ask what’s on my microphone. It’s what you think it is – it’s a condom!’ Galer explained.

‘It helps protect the equipment, we can’t get these microphones wet. There’s a lot of wind, there’s a lot of rain, so we have to do what we have to do, and that’s put a condom on the microphone.’

She was reporting in the Naples area of ​​Florida, where the Category 4 storm has left thousands without power.

Galer continued to use the microphone in her reporting, bringing live coverage to NBC’s viewers while protecting her equipment.

“Sure way to end a weather segment,” said one social media user on Twitter.

Weather reporters hit all over Florida The Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore was filmed backing away from a thunderstorm, dodging what could have been a close call as Hurricane Ian battered reporters across Florida. Cantore was shown jumping away from the sound during the live broadcast, although it is not clear how close he was to where the lightning struck. The reporter then walked away from the direction of the lightning while shaking his head, abandoning the live recording while another reporter took over. ‘Things have gotten pretty rough around here,’ she said, looking like she was having a hard time too. Meanwhile, GMA News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee was also recorded struggling to maintain her performance amid howling winds that hit 150 mph at their peak. Social media users took to Twitter to question why weather reporters were being put in potential danger, with footage of several correspondents struggling in the Category 4 storm.

“My Waterman Broadcasting colleague has been asking a lot of questions, haha,” said ABC7’s Jeff Butera, who added that they practice “safe hurricane reporting.”

‘The weather is coming hard on you!’ said another social media user.

“If it works, it works,” added a third.

Reporters have been battered up and down the state as news stations send their veteran storm chasers to cover the hurricane.

A CBS forecaster was stationed in Florida’s largest city, Miami, and stood outside by the state’s signature palm trees as the rain poured down on her and the news crew.

A Fox News forecaster came to the state prepared, tracking the storm in Charlotte County while donning thick glasses and a long raincoat as he braved the hurricane.

Other correspondents are seen wearing helmets to protect them from flying debris.

The Pentagon said 3,200 National Guardsmen had been called up in Florida and another 1,800 would arrive later.

Authorities in several municipalities, including Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Tampa, handed out free sandbags to help residents protect their homes from flooding.

Frightened residents have also desperately dug huge trenches to divert floodwaters from their homes, while others have cleared supermarket shelves of water and essentials.

Schools in 26 districts across Florida have announced they will be closed as more than a million homes along Florida’s west coast are at risk of storm surge damage from Hurricane Ian.

The Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore recovers quickly and tries to slowly walk toward a street sign, anchoring himself after a branch hit him

Cantore is shown backsliding from a thunderstorm, dodging what could have been a close call as Hurricane Ian batters reporters across the state

A weather forecaster for CNN stands by the water in St. Petersburg, Florida, hours before Hurricane Ian began producing large, unpredictable waves

The space station captures the massive Hurricane Ian hitting Florida