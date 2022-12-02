It’s time: PM declares Whitlam family home a national asset

Now renovated, it will function as the headquarters of the Whitlam Institute as part of Western Sydney University.
Jennifer Westacott, former CEO of the Business Council of Australia and soon to be the next Chancellor of Western Sydney University, also honored Whitlam, not only as “a towering figure in Australian public life”, but also as the man responsible for the sewage coming to her street, her mother receiving a single mother’s pension and “sending me to college.”
But it was the personal stories behind the blond brick walls that Dovey told that shed light on the warmth of the Whitlam family home where she had lived since she was three years old, from 1956 to 1978.
“My parents built this house to meet the needs of six tall people. The surface heights were increased, the door heights were higher than the norm,” she said.
As a child, she often returned home in a box of tomatoes left at the front door by a grateful voter. As the first house on the block, in a suburb with no sewers or paved roads, the backyard was a popular place for parties.
“There was always a barrel in the carport and Mom made all the food,” she said.
“My mother was an unusually generous and sentimental person… over the years since we moved out of this family home, she insisted that we drive past it annually, and she became very distressed at how dilapidated the house had become.
“I know she and my father would be delighted to know that the Commonwealth Government, Western Sydney University and the Whitlam Institute have found a way to restore it for good works,” Dovey said.
Her brother Nick Whitlam, who was also in attendance, donated his old school desk which is now in his former teenage bedroom. Albanians sat at the desk on Friday and declared “this is history”.
Loading
The Whitlam house joins the list of former prime ministers, including Bob Hawke, Ben Chifley and John Curtin, whose homes have been preserved for public benefit.
