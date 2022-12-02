It’s time: PM declares Whitlam family home a national asset

Now renovated, it will function as the headquarters of the Whitlam Institute as part of Western Sydney University.

Mr and Mrs Whitlam were mobbed by a huge, enthusiastic mob when they returned home after Labor won the 1972 federal election. Credit:George Lipman

Jennifer Westacott, former CEO of the Business Council of Australia and soon to be the next Chancellor of Western Sydney University, also honored Whitlam, not only as “a towering figure in Australian public life”, but also as the man responsible for the sewage coming to her street, her mother receiving a single mother’s pension and “sending me to college.”

But it was the personal stories behind the blond brick walls that Dovey told that shed light on the warmth of the Whitlam family home where she had lived since she was three years old, from 1956 to 1978.

“My parents built this house to meet the needs of six tall people. The surface heights were increased, the door heights were higher than the norm,” she said.