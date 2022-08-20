It’s time for Europe to ask Norway to cut the price of gas

There was one bright spot in the gas crisis. Norway – democratic, friendly, trustworthy Norway – has stepped up to help keep the lights on in Europe, maximizing production even at the expense of its own oil production, trying to replace every molecule it can from Russian supply.

But as the price of gas has continued to rise, more than doubling since Russia began to openly choke exports in June, there has been a quiet rumble in the industry. They suggest it’s time to ask Norway to do more, even something that once seemed unthinkable: Norway should agree to lower the price at which it sells its gas.

For the howls of protest from Oslo and complaints from free market purists, it’s worth saying that this is far from a formal proposal. But that these views are expressed even privately by hardened oil and gas executives outside of Norway suggests they are worth investigating.

The argument is this: Europe, whether it wants to admit it or not, is engaged in an economic war as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The biggest threat to Europe’s support for Kiev, well understood by Vladimir Putin, is that the energy crisis turns into an economic crisis and Western voters turn inward. Gas prices are no longer just high, but are quickly becoming economic weapons.

As beautiful as the gas windfall that Norway is harvesting today may seem – and at the equivalent of nearly $400 a barrel of oil, it is mind-bogglingly large – it is not in the country’s strategic interest to see its neighbors plunge into a deep recession or to encouraged Russia to push against the EU borders.

The hard numbers are illuminating. The vast majority of Norwegian gas supplies are pipelined to Europe, accounting for about a quarter of the continent’s supplies. For the UK, they account for an even higher 40% of deliveries.

The Norwegian government forecast in May that its oil and gas revenues this year would already approach 100 billion euros. In a country of 5.4 million people, that’s around €18,000 per person, or more than the UK’s total public expenditure per capita in 2020/21.

Gas prices have since doubled and are now trading at more than ten times the average level of the past ten years. Norway clearly has considerable fiscal space. Oil and gas revenues were less than €30 billion last year.

If Oslo agreed to limit the price to something like the equivalent of $150-$200 a barrel of oil — more than Norway earned on average in the first half of this year, when state-backed energy champion Equinor made record profits — that would painful but manageable for European economies.

Long-term investors in the country’s energy sector, including the government, would still be rewarded. Aslak Berg, an economist who has worked for the Norwegian government and the European Free Trade Association, said that while any price cut would be politically difficult to swallow, Oslo had an interest in contributing to a stable European economy and supporting Ukraine.

“One option that could make sense for both parties is to commit to long-term contracts at prices significantly lower than the current spot price, but well above the historical average,” he said.

Such a solution would not be a panacea. European gas market prices would likely remain high to remove the necessary cargoes of liquefied natural gas from Asia. There are risks associated with disrupting normal market signals. But it would almost undoubtedly help bring down the bill for saving households and industry across Europe this winter.

Norway is also more exposed to fluctuations in the global economy – driven largely by volatile energy prices this year – than would be immediately apparent. The $1.2 trillion sovereign wealth fund, which invests the proceeds of decades of oil and gas production, lost 14.4 percent or $174 billion in the first half of this year — more than the government can earn from record oil and gas prices. gas.

Norway is also aware of the long-term threat to gas demand posed by this crisis. The desire to build a future energy economy based on renewable energy sources such as offshore wind and ‘blue’ hydrogen also relies on close cooperation with its neighbors. High-level executives in Norway speak candidly about the dangers of being seen in pursuing a “Norway first” approach.

It is crucial that Europe does not fall into the trap of resource nationalism, which would play into Putin’s hands. No one should suggest that Norway is treated as a profiteer or that its contribution to Europe’s energy security is forgotten. But it is at least worth discussing whether something can be done to bring the prices down.

Running the cranes at full capacity is already appreciated. Doing it at a price that helps ease the pain for European economies could also be in Norway’s interest.

