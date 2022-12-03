It’s time Australia invested in its children, and its future

But the report proved controversial and divided. Successive state and federal governments have not fully implemented the recommendations.
As the Australian Financial Review reported earlier this year, original panelist Ken Boston said the intent for the report had been politicized, bastardized and plucked with its integrity destroyed.
The latest McKell report points the finger at state governments in particular, which the authors say are not contributing their fair share of school funding. In NSW, they say students are underfunded by $1,559 each — that’s nearly $1.3 billion in the state’s public schools.
But it’s not just about the money you spend on education, but how you spend it. The authors identify a few initiatives that are particularly effective, at a relatively low cost.
For example, group tutoring sessions that help students develop academic, social, and self-management skills can improve PISA reading scores by an average of 25.9 points — and cost just $215 per student.
Even more impressive is an hour-long home visit to a struggling first grade student, where a researcher shows parents how they can help their child learn to read. This can result in an improvement of 103 PISA reading points – and costs only $200 per student.
Given that Australian scores need to improve by 46 points in reading, 78 in maths and 48 in science to top the PISA list, such initiatives are particularly endearing and show the possibilities available if the Australian government goes off the beaten track thinking and take the country’s education programs seriously. shortcomings.
Australia’s prosperity depends on the passion, intellect, ingenuity and skills of its people. “The education of young people represents a fundamental investment in Australia’s economic prosperity.”
After 10 years of discussion and debate, our governments finally have to make that investment. They must take decisive action and implement a plan to improve the country’s educational offerings and outcomes – for the sake of our children and for the sake of our country.