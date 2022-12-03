It’s time Australia invested in its children, and its future

But the report proved controversial and divided. Successive state and federal governments have not fully implemented the recommendations.

As the Australian Financial Review reported earlier this year, original panelist Ken Boston said the intent for the report had been politicized, bastardized and plucked with its integrity destroyed.

The latest McKell report points the finger at state governments in particular, which the authors say are not contributing their fair share of school funding. In NSW, they say students are underfunded by $1,559 each — that’s nearly $1.3 billion in the state’s public schools.

But it’s not just about the money you spend on education, but how you spend it. The authors identify a few initiatives that are particularly effective, at a relatively low cost.