‘It’s their OWN fault!’: Justin Thomas takes a swipe at LIV Golf defectors

Justin Thomas has no sympathy for players who defected to play for LIV Golf, saying they have only themselves to blame for not being able to earn ranking points from the breakout series.

On Tuesday, all 48 LIV Golf players signed a letter to the chairman of the Official World Golf Ranking, Peter Dawson, pleading for golf’s ranking body to recognize the breakout series, claiming their existing system is ‘undermined’ and ‘null and void’ without them.

“Every week that goes by without including LIV athletes undermines the historical value of the OWGR,” the letter read.

‘We urge you to make a positive decision quickly – for the benefit of the integrity of the rankings, the game and all of us who love the sport.’

Thomas, who addressed the letter in front of the media before the 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow, was typically dismissive of the game’s breakout stars, including Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Sergio Garcia.

Thomas, a two-time major champion, said: ‘I mean, I don’t get it.

‘It is very clear and written right in front of them. They just naturally want what’s best for them, just like the decision they made to go there.

‘I completely understand. Hey, if I was doing the same situation, I’d like it, but that doesn’t necessarily make it right.

‘The governing bodies have created a system for a reason and that is to try and create the best possible system to determine the best players in the world.’

Thomas is very opinionated when it comes to the Saudi-backed breakout series.

He previously urged ‘at least one’ rebel to come clean and admit they switched from the PGA Tour for money.

On the issue of ranking points, he added: ‘Now, yes, is it going to be lopsided because some of the top players don’t want to be in there? Yes. But it’s their own fault for making the decision they did, and they knew very, very well that there’s a good chance they won’t have world ranking points, and they took that risk.

‘In my opinion it is their own fault.’

American golfer Billy Horschel, 35, was equally dismissive of the fight brought to the governing body by Mickelson and Co.

“I’ve been consistent about this for four or five months now,” Horschel said. “All those guys knew that when they left the PGA Tour, there was a good chance they might not get world ranking points anymore.

‘Unfortunately, they were told they would be given world ranking points by their colleagues.

‘That’s what they feel, based on Greg Norman and the people over there, feel they should get world ranking points immediately. It will not happen”.

The defectors’ latest push for legitimacy comes at a time when they are falling down the standings, having cashed in on the Saudi-backed series, whose events are currently ineligible for placement points.

An application to this effect was submitted in July, with LIV golfers fearing they may not qualify for future majors if their push is unsuccessful.

The letter, whose co-signatories included Open champion Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Mickelson, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter, went on to question the neutrality of the OWGR’s eight-person board, citing that half are affiliated with the PGA Tour, with whom LIV has been locked in a nasty power struggle.

It said: ‘About 23 tours are integral to the OWGR universe and LIV has earned its place among them. Four LIV golfers have had the number one ranking at the OWGR. LIV’s list includes 21 of the last 51 winners of the four majors. The level of competition at the average LIV event is at least equal to that of the average PGA Tour event. We know because we’ve played in both.

The letter added: ‘The case for LIV’s inclusion is strong, but we are concerned that members of your board are conflicted and are preventing OWGR from acting as it should.

‘Four of the eight members have connections to the PGA Tour, which unfortunately regards LIV Golf as an antagonist. Other members of the board have made unfairly harsh remarks about LIV. The current congested environment makes your own judgment essential.

‘We urge you to make a positive decision quickly – for the benefit of the integrity of the rankings, the game and all of us who love the sport.’