‘It’s the worst feeling’: Australian weightlifter has gold medal taken away at Commonwealth Games 

Australian weightlifter Kyle Bruce was stripped of the gold medal under controversial circumstances during the Commonwealth Games on Monday.

Bruce admitted he was “devastated” after a slow-motion replay that was robbed of what looked like some gold and a Commonwealth record in the 81kg category.

The Aussie was released from the three judges after a close attempt at 183 kg, but had to settle for silver because the jury ruled in his favor after seeing a replay.

Australia’s Kyle Bruce came tantalizingly close on Monday to win gold in the 81kg weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The 23-year-old was rejected for a press-out – the move where the elbows lock and then unlock, rather than remain in the extended position – with England’s Chris Murray claiming the gold.

A visibly dejected Bruce was comforted by a member of the Australian team, while team officials appealed the ruling unsuccessfully.

“It was rejected due to a press release, I haven’t seen the video so I’m not sure, but sometimes it’s just how the sport goes and congratulations to Chris on winning it,” Bruce told Seven.

“He was the good hitchhiker on the day and I was just a bit unlucky there.”

The Australian appeared to have secured gold but was denied by a slow motion replay as the judges ruled out his elbows briefly unlocked during the lift.

“It’s the worst feeling,” he added. ‘It’s terrible. It’s such a bad feeling. I feel like I really made the elevator. It got three white lights live when it happened.

‘I don’t know how they can turn that around? If it wasn’t a good lift I feel like they would have made the decision live on the spot. I celebrated and was very happy and to let that decrease is quite difficult.

‘Have it [the medal] and then not 30 seconds to a minute later, it’s absolutely heartbreaking.

Bruce’s would have been the first Australian to win a gold medal in men’s weightlifting since Simplice Ribouem and Damon Kelly both finished on the podium 12 years ago.

Bruce finished second, with England’s Chris Murray (center) claiming gold and Canadian Nicolas Vachon taking bronze in Birmingham

Murray set a new Commonwealth Games record in the 81kg weightlifting event

Despite the disappointment, the Sydneysider promised to come back stronger in 2026 when the Commonwealth Games are held in Victoria.

“My only focus and goal at these Games was to win that gold medal for Australia and get that silver. Not going to lie is quite disappointing,” he said.

“I set my bar really high, but that’s how sports go sometimes and I’m ready for 2026 and I’ll come back and have some redemption I think.”

In an emotional moment, Bruce then dedicated his silver medal to his late father, who passed away in 2015.

My dad actually passed away in 2015 and I’m just wearing his shirt because […] so he’s always with me,” he added.

“So he’s always there for me. This one is for him.’