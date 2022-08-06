It’s the return of the moustache – but style experts give it a big no-no (except on Tom Selleck)

For years, the mustache had gone down in the history books or been mocked as a fashion mistake.

But it looks like the ‘tache’ is making a comeback among celebrities — and it seems to have been the must-have accessory for Commonwealth Games athletes.

Famous faces with hairy upper lips this summer include singer Harry Styles and footballer Marcus Rashford.

Hollywood stars Justin Bieber, Zac Efron and Tom Holland have also been recent proponents.

And it hasn’t escaped TV viewers’ attention that several Commonwealth athletes are wearing the ‘tach.

English swimmer Adam Peaty wore one when he took gold in the 50m breaststroke final.

Swimming superstar Adam Peaty (pictured) has been spotted sporting a hairy upper lip at this year’s Commonwealth Games

The Olympic champion chose to keep the mustache for his race, despite having it shaved off at the Tokyo Olympics for fear it would slow him down.

The English badminton player Callum Hemming and parasprinter James Arnott are also proud wearers of mustaches.

But it’s the Australian athletes who seem to have embraced the trend most enthusiastically.

Aussie para sprinter Evan O’Hanlon showed a particularly bushy effort in the men’s T38 100m final.

Australian sprinter Evan O’Hanlon (pictured) has also put in a lot of effort over the past week

Mustaches have a somewhat checkered history. They have been favored by evil dictators such as Hitler and Saddam Hussein, as well as by history’s good guys, including scientist Albert Einstein and author Mark Twain.

In recent times, growing one has been so unusual that it sparked the Movember fundraising campaign, which challenged men to grow mustaches in November to raise money for cancer charities.

But fashion expert Daniel Johnson told The Mail on Sunday that the mustache was back in fashion as part of a trend that saw young men embracing bolder fashion choices after the Covid pandemic.

He said: “A lot of customers are willing to try things out of the box since Covid, whether it’s more adventurous in clothes or, in the case of grooming, the mustache.”

Experts are unimpressed by mustaches except when they are on the face of Magnum PI star Tom Selleck (pictured)

However, he warned that the jury was not yet in agreement on the return of the mustache. ‘Have you ever heard the expression, ‘He looked so good with that mustache’? Me neither. Okay, maybe Tom Selleck. I’m all for individuality, but for me personally it’s a no,” he said.

Fans watching the Commonwealth Games are fascinated by the facial hair on display.

One viewer tweeted: ‘There are some amazing mustaches to be seen at the Commonwealth Games. Are they a thing again?’

Another added: ‘Has anyone else noticed that there seems to be a marked increase in Commonwealth Games entrants in 40s mustaches and 70s style mullets? What is going on? Are these the Throwback Games?’