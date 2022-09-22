‘It’s the reason I’m here’: Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna is inspired by Sir Bobby Robson’s team

Outside the manager’s office hangs a large framed print of Sir Bobby Robson smiling as he cradles the UEFA Cup, reminding Kieran McKenna every time he opens the door of the footsteps he is following.

Around the corner, another picture shows Robson’s wonderful team packed with talent and the familiar faces of legends such as Terry Butcher, John Wark and Mick Mills.

Forty years have passed since those glorious days and not everyone finds it useful to cling to the past, but McKenna politely declined the chance to have the photographs taken down when he was appointed Ipswich Town boss.

Northern Ireland’s Kieran McKenna was appointed manager of Ipswich Town in December

There is a print of Sir Bobby Robson cradling the UEFA Cup outside McKenna’s office

‘That’s why we play in front of a full house at Portman Road,’ said McKenna, who, having graduated through the coaching ranks at Tottenham and Manchester United, will appreciate the power of history when used properly.

‘That is why we have been taken over by ambitious American owners. It is because of the success and the managers and players who have been through here. They have shown the potential of what this club can do and where it can go when things go in the right direction.

‘That’s the reason I’m here, the reason the players are here. Everyone is hungry to bring the club back to the highest level and we have to embrace it, be proud of the past while knowing we have to move forward, modernize all areas.’

Mckenna (left) had coaching experience at Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur

Ipswich finally touch. They have languished outside the Premier League for 20 years and are in their fourth consecutive season in League One, but hopes have been revived since a US-based consortium called Gamechanger 20 bought the club last April.

They have invested in new players and sit top after nine games, still unbeaten, as they prepare for Sunday’s clash with third-placed Plymouth Argyle, and their 36-year-old manager is getting a good reputation.

The Northern Irishman was linked with the Brighton vacancy before they chose Roberto De Zerbi as Graham Potter’s successor.

McKenna was linked with the Brighton job before manager Roberto De Zerbi was appointed

“It hasn’t felt like a big step,” McKenna told Sportsmail, 10 months into his first managerial role. ‘That was always the goal from the start of my coaching career as a 22-year-old. I had the path from that moment and pretty much wrote it down and discussed it. The end goal was always to move into management. As a leading coach at large academies, you manage players and staff and build your style of play. Many of the roles are similar and you develop confidence.

‘I’ve had the exposure at Manchester United, the biggest club in the world, with world-class players in the latter stages of the Champions League and the top tiers of the Premier League.

‘When you come to Ipswich as a manager for the first time you are sometimes in front of the media and the face of the club, but today it feels very similar and very natural. It feels like the right time, with the right preparation behind me. I feel completely ready for anything that comes my way.’ McKenna’s coaching career began on crutches when another major operation on a chronic hip problem ended a promising playing career at Spurs, where he came through the youth ranks with Jamie O’Hara, now on talkSPORT, and reality TV star Mark Wright.

“That age group has done better in the media than we did on the field,” smiled McKenna.

But when he finished playing at Tottenham, he found immediate support and encouragement from academy bosses Alex Inglethorpe, now Liverpool’s academy director, and John McDermott, now the FA’s technical director. They invited him to start his coaching journey at the academy until he left for three years to study sports science at Loughborough University where he coached the varsity teams and Nottingham Forest’s Under 10s and Under 11s.

McKenna worked with Ole Gunnar Solskjær (centre) and with Ralf Rangnick at Man United

Summers was spent in the United States coaching a college team in New York and in Canada with the Vancouver Whitecaps he was involved from U10 to first team level. So when he returned to Spurs to coach the under-18s and set up the club’s academy analysis department, McKenna boasted a wealth of experience.

In 2016, an approach to coach the under-18s at Old Trafford was too good to turn down for a young man who grew up supporting Manchester United in County Fermanagh. Two years later, when Jose Mourinho’s long-time assistant Rui Faria quit, he was promoted to the first-team staff and went on to fill a more prominent role under Ole Gunnar Solskjær, working briefly with Ralf Rangnick until his move to Suffolk in December.

“It was a great experience,” McKenna said. ‘I was really proud at such a young age to be involved in some big wins against some of the best teams and best managers in the world.

McKenna has made a promising start to life at Ipswich, who are top of League One

‘There were big losses and disappointing days along the way, but if you work at that level, every result is a fantastic win or an absolute crisis. The investigation is off the scale because it is the most successful club in British football and the most supported worldwide.’

Solskjær and Michael Carrick have been to Ipswich games to support McKenna, who has a strong former United presence running through his backroom. Assistant manager Martyn Pert, first-team coach Lee Grant and head of recruitment Sam Williams are among those who followed him from Old Trafford to Portman Road.

“I have my own goals, my own beliefs, my own values, and I stick to them,” McKenna said. ‘I have good contacts, but I like to work with my own judgment, think things through and try to be authentic and true and see where it takes me. Your journey in football is unique. You can’t plot it out. The best thing you can do is try to improve yourself, focus on the areas where you can improve, try to help the club you are in to develop and improve, play well and win games.

McKenna hopes to help Ipswich Town climb back up the English football ladder

‘After that, football will take you where it takes you. The best thing to do is try to enjoy that journey.’

At Ipswich they hope it can take them back into the Premier League. “I’ve enjoyed working at that level and it’s a place where I feel comfortable,” McKenna said. ‘It’s definitely an ambition to make it at that level and something I feel I’m capable of.

‘The ownership group wants the club back in the Premier League. That is their stated goal, and it filters down. It’s a fantastic ambition that we all share, but this is Ipswich’s fourth season in League One without being anywhere near a serious promotion push, so everyone is well grounded in the reality of how difficult this league is.

‘There’s no guarantee that because you’re Ipswich Town or Derby County, or because you have history and a big supporter base, you’re going to win games. It will be nothing but hard work that will get us there.’