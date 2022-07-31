It’s taken five years but bright fuchsia has knocked ‘millennial pink’ off its top-spot
It’s been over five years, but finally the warm pink known as ‘millennial pink’ has been knocked off its top spot as the must-have hue of the moment. I’ll give you pink instead. Margot Robbie in the upcoming Barbie movie has become Pink’s poster girl, while Valentino’s A/W22 show saw stars like Zendaya in bright fuchsia from head to toe. The trend is aptly dubbed “Barbiecore,” with Google searches for the term up 263% in the past month. Shy? Try adding a dazzling pink accessory to a neutral outfit, but if you can, be bold – more really is more.
On a roll: Margot Robbie on the set of the upcoming Barbie movie. Google searches for the term ‘Barbiecore’ are up 263% in the past month
Pretty in pink: Reese Witherspoon wore Emilia Wickstead to the premiere of Where The Crawdads Sing last month