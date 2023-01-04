'It's something that I've never seen on a football field before': Bengals speak following Hamlin injury

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) — Two days after Damar Hamlin’s injury in Monday night’s Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals, members of the opposing team spoke for the first time about what happened.

Less than 10 minutes into the game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after a tackle and collapsed on the field. After being resuscitated on the field, he was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he is in critical condition.

In media sessions on Wednesday, Bengals players and head coach Zac Taylor described what it was like on Monday night and beyond.

“It’s something I’ve never seen on a football field before,” said quarterback Joe Burrow. “Something that was and is scary and emotional and you’re just trying to get around people [who] you love and who love you and treat you like everyone else does. Everyone has their own way of dealing with it.”

Bengals players discussed that while they may not know Hamlin personally, there is a brotherhood among all NFL players.

“We all felt the same way,” Burrow said. “We are all brothers in this thing. We are all part of the same institution and play this game that we love for each other. I didn’t know how to react to it, I just tried to go out and show unity and show support .”

“We see injuries all the time, but you don’t see anything like that on a football pitch. Then the pure emotions of everyone there, I don’t know how you ask guys to go back and continue the game of football.” afterwards,” added Bengals defense DJ Reader. “How do you feel about him, his family, just seeing him get taken away, go to the hospital and know what to do.” Reader said he knew as soon as it happened , he would not be able to continue with the rest of the game.

Taylor described the scene in the span of the 66 minutes when Hamlin went down at 8:55 p.m. to when the game was called off at 10:01 p.m.

“I won’t reveal any of the private conversations, Sean [McDermott] and I had, but this: When I got there, the first thing he said was, ‘I have to be in the hospital with Damar and I shouldn’t be coaching this game,'” Taylor said. gives all clarity. Unprecedented is the word that often gets thrown out about this situation because that’s what it is, but at that point he really showed who he was. All his focus was on Damar.”

He later described the scene when the Bengals captains visited the Bills locker room to show support once the teams had left the field.

“They told me they wanted to speak to the captains of the Bills. The moment I wasn’t sure how to take that information, I wasn’t sure what the right thing to do was there,” Taylor said. “But when you saw both groups and players interacting, you immediately knew that was the right decision. I think both sides needed that.”

He said he understood the Bills’ emotions, too.

“Make no mistake, this was a guy sitting in their dressing room that they had a deep relationship with, that they had helped grow and develop, that they spent a lot of time with,” Taylor said.

The Bengals, along with the rest of the NFL, remain hopeful for a positive outcome.

Taylor said, “We’re all here praying for the best outcome possible.”