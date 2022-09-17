It’s smart to wait, but iOS 16’s changes are worth the risk of early adoption

Welcome to our Apple Weekend Breakfast column, featuring all the Apple news you missed this week in a handy bite-sized recap. We call it Apple Breakfast because we love it with a cup of coffee or tea in the morning, but it’s also cool if you want to read it over lunch or dinner.

Technology is a war between progress and inertia, and inertia doesn’t give up easily. Most keyboards in the US still use a layout designed for 19th-century typewriters because it’s a pain to switch to something better; the eco-friendly adoption of electric vehicles is being slowed down by the vested interests of big oil. Show people a groundbreaking technical development and they will get annoyed that they have to change their habits.

Apple’s iOS updates are almost always, on balance, an improvement over the previous version, but they face a similar battle for adoption. Sure, iOS 16 has a lot of interesting new features, as well as patching various bugs and customizing the visuals of your iPhone’s interface, but it’s also different. Anything different has to be twice as good as what you’re used to, or why put yourself out there?

Of course, if we all followed that logic, we’d still be riding to work on horseback. But that doesn’t mean that early adoption is always the best approach. Actually, Macworld’s recommendation is not to install iOS 16.0 yet, but wait until 16.1. There will be fewer (new) bugs, the servers will not be as busy and some features are not yet available anyway.

But that recommendation may come too late. If you already have iOS 16 on your iPhone and you are experiencing the shock of the new, what is the best solution?

Fortunately, we have some tips. Some of Apple’s less lovable new features and interface tweaks are optional, and can be disabled if you know how; others are a definite improvement, but are disabled by default. To fix all this, we’ve rounded up 10 iOS 16 settings you need to change right now.

But our main advice to early adopters and cautious adopters is to enjoy the experience. After all, whatever version of iOS you were using was once new, and you started liking it more and more. Around this time next year, iOS 17 will seem uncomfortably strange, and iOS 16 will be the comfort blanket you don’t want to leave behind.

Long-term progress depends on short-term discomfort. And we don’t get our jetpacks until we can put the horses in the pasture.

