It’s raining diamonds into the universe, study suggests

It could be raining diamonds on planets across the universe, scientists suggested Friday, after using ordinary plastic to recreate the strange precipitation believed to form deep in Uranus and Neptune.

Scientists had previously theorized that extremely high pressures and temperatures turn hydrogen and carbon into solid diamonds thousands of miles below the ice giants’ surface.

Now new research, published in scientific progressadded oxygen to the mix and found that “diamond rain” is more common than thought.

Ice giants such as Neptune and Uranus are considered the most common form of planets outside our solar system, meaning diamond showers can occur throughout the universe.

Dominik Kraus, a physicist at Germany’s HZDR research lab and one of the authors of the study, said the precipitation of diamonds was very different from rainfall on Earth.

Beneath the planets’ surface, it’s believed to be a “hot, dense liquid,” where the diamonds form and slowly sink to rocky, potentially Earth-like cores more than 10,000 kilometers (6,200 miles) below, he said.

There, fallen diamonds could form huge layers spanning “hundreds of kilometers or even more,” Kraus told AFP.

While these diamonds may not be shiny and cut like a “beautiful gem on a ring,” he said they were formed by the same forces as on Earth.

To replicate the process, the research team found the necessary mix of carbon, hydrogen and oxygen in a readily available source: PET plastic, which is used for everyday food packaging and bottles.

Kraus said that although the researchers used very clean PET plastic, “the experiment should basically work with Coca-Cola bottles.”

The team then set a high-powered optical laser on the plastic at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory in California.

“Very, very short X-ray flashes of incredible brightness” allowed them to watch the process of nanodiamonds — tiny diamonds too small to see with the naked eye — as they formed, Kraus said.

“The oxygen that’s in large amounts on those planets really helps suck the hydrogen atoms out of the carbon, so it’s actually easier for those diamonds to form,” he added.

New way to make nanodiamonds?

The experiment could point to a new way to produce nanodiamonds, which have a wide and increasing number of applications, including drug delivery, medical censors, non-invasive surgery and quantum electronics.

“The way nanodiamonds are currently made is by taking a bunch of carbon or diamond and blowing it up with explosives,” said SLAC scientist and co-author Benjamin Ofori-Okai.

“Laser production could provide a cleaner and more easily controlled method of producing nanodiamonds,” he added.

Diamond rain research remains hypothetical because little is known about Uranus and Neptune, the most distant planets in our solar system.

Only one spacecraft — NASA’s Voyager 2 in the 1980s — has flown past the two ice giants, and the data it sent back is still used for research.

But a NASA group has outlined a possible new mission to the planets, potentially launching next decade.

“That would be fantastic,” Kraus said.

He said he is very much looking forward to more data, even if it takes a decade or two.

