It’s pasta joke! Edinburgh Fringe’s top gag is corny one-liner about spaghetti 

A pun on pasta has been voted the funniest joke of the Edinburgh Fringe as the prize returned after the pandemic.

Comedian Masai Graham was declared the winner with his joke: ‘I tried to steal spaghetti from the store, but the female security guard saw me and I couldn’t get pasta.’

The Dave’s Funniest Joke of the Fringe award, voted by the public, was back for the first time since 2019.

It’s the second time the West Bromwich-born comedian has triumphed after winning in 2016 with his joke: ‘My dad suggested I sign up for a donor card – he’s a man after my own heart.’

Graham said: ‘It’s great to see the Edinburgh Fringe up and running again, it’s my spiritual home. I was so happy to find that I had won a second time – I thought ‘this is going to be a pasta joke’.’

Critics attended hundreds of shows at the Fringe festival to compile a shortlist, which 2,000 members of the public voted for.

None of them were told the names of the comedians in the running for the award.

Past winners of the award, now in its 13th year, include Tim Vine, Ken Cheng, Olaf Falafel, Rob Auton, Stewart Francis, Zoe Lyons and Nick Helm.

Dave channel director Cherie Cunningham said: ‘What a pleasure to be back in Edinburgh. This is Dave’s first Joke of the Fringe in three years and the quality of the entries was incredibly strong.

“It’s a fantastic top ten full of newcomers and comedy veterans, and it’s a pleasure to crown Masai Graham the winner again.”