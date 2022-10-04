It’s not MY fault the mini-budget was a shambles, it’s because of the Queen’s FUNERAL, Kwarteng says

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Kwasi Kwarteng appeared to blame the ‘high pressure’ of the Queen’s funeral for his shabby mini-budget.

The government was thrown into crisis in the wake of his plan being announced in the Commons, as the pound fell to historic lows and the Bank of England was eventually forced to intervene to calm the markets.

In an interview with GB News, the chancellor said it was important to place the mini-budget in the ‘context’ of the Queen’s death and funeral.

He spoke of the crazy days ahead of the mini-budget when asked if he would have done anything differently.

He said: ‘It was a very quick time that we did it. And you have to remember the context.

“What was extraordinary about that month was that we had a new government and we also had the sad passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, so we had a nation in mourning, and then literally four days after the funeral, We had a mini-budget.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng speaks during a fringe meeting on the third day of the annual Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham

‘It was a high-speed, high-pressure environment and, as (former prime minister) David Cameron used to say, we could have prepared the pitch a bit better.’

But Mr Kwarteng also sought to play down concerns, suggesting stability could return to the UK economy in the next few weeks.

He dismissed the policies in the £45bn tax relief budget as “extreme”, instead calling it a “bold” package that has helped “change” political debate.

He said: ‘No one is arguing that we should put up corporation tax, no one is arguing that we shouldn’t have reversed the National Insurance increase.

“I think we’ve moved the debate and I hope things will stabilize over the next few weeks.”

The government had succeeded in getting ‘everyone talking about growth’, he told the conference’s fringe event.

“Not everyone agrees with some of the elements of the plan, but everyone is talking about growth.”

The Queen’s funeral cortege makes its way along The Mall

In an upbeat tone, Mr Kwarteng said he was ‘very proud’ of his mini-budget.

Asked how his job as chancellor was going after three weeks, he told the packed room: “Very good.”

He said the Conservatives could win the next general election despite Labour’s 33-point lead in the polls if his plan to grow the economy works.

“Polls go up and down,” he said, adding that “two years is an eternity” in politics.

‘I never predict victory because that is hubris’.

He also told a Conservative party conference fringe event that things were going ‘very well’ since taking the job and suggested his party could win the next general election despite Labour’s massive lead in the polls.

Amid bitter disputes at the annual gathering, members of the government publicly urged Prime Minister Liz Truss to raise benefits in line with inflation rather than the lower pay target.

In a possible hint of his opinion on the matter, Mr Kwarteng said: ‘Compassionate conservatism I thought was a good phrase and it’s something I always think about in terms of politics and I think we have a duty to on very vulnerable people.’