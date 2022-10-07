'It's not so elegant to harvest your nostrils while you are driving' Are YOU an elegant driver?

An elegance expert has revealed the top seven things to avoid if you want to be seen as ‘elegant’ and ‘classy’ while driving.

She claims that even if you have an expensive, classic car like a Porsche, you are not necessarily elegant yourself.

Anna Bey, who is based between London and Geneva, posted a video about her Youtube channel explaining how people could be the most elegant drivers on the road, even in the ‘rustiest Honda’.

She said: ‘Tthese driving etiquette rules that only people of elegance know and follow.

DON’T eat in the car: Anna says that “snacks are ok,” but she doesn’t understand the “drive-thru” culture

“Please know ladies, I am not a driving instructor and neither is this video on how to drive a car properly.

‘I’m just sharing the elegance mistakes that happen on the road so you avoid them for ultimate class and elegance.’

Anna insisted that things like singing and smoking are less than elegant if done while driving.

Among her advice to avoid were things like ‘picking your nostrils while stuck in traffic’, and she also revealed that ‘in Europe’ people don’t make a habit of eating in their car.

Here, FEMAIL looks at Anna’s best tips on what you should avoid doing if you want to appear more classy on the road.

1. Don’t pop pimples while driving

Anna, who calls her viewers ‘dear elegant ladies’, said you shouldn’t show spots while driving (pictured)

Anna, who calls her viewers ‘dear elegant ladies’, said you shouldn’t show spots while driving.

She told the ‘horror story’ of the time she was standing next to a ‘handsome man in a luxury car’ and detailed how she saw him jump his seat with eagerness.

She said: ‘Then one time I was stuck in traffic and I saw this man in another lane and he was very handsome. He was in this beautiful, luxurious vehicle and guess what he was doing?

‘He didn’t think anyone saw him so he started popping his bum and it wasn’t like it was getting any easier for him.

‘So he did it quickly and that was it. No, he was there, and he was trying really hard to fight that pimple.

‘Eventually he managed to beat it. He wiped his face and then drove off. What do you think of that, my dear, elegant ladies?’

2. Don’t make it a habit to eat while driving

Anna insisted that it ‘says a lot about someone’ when you see the condition they keep their car in, and she has seen some ‘dirty’ cars in her time that are full of takeaway boxes.

3. Don’t pick your nose while driving The London-based coach says she ‘doesn’t understand why people think they’re invisible in their cars’ Anna says there’s a time and a place to ‘pick your nostrils’ and it’s not when you’re stuck in traffic. The trainer says to remember that, like showing up, you’re ‘not invisible’ inside your car and people can catch you doing something unpleasant. She says that you should instead ‘pick your nose in a private place’. Anna said: ‘One thing I don’t understand is why is it that as soon as someone gets stuck in traffic or at a red light it’s like it gives them this amazing idea that now there’s this golden opportunity to start cleaning my nose?’

We’ve all been guilty of eating in the car or grabbing a McDonalds breakfast on the run, but Anna said it’s not really something ‘people do in Europe’.

The coach also said she ‘doesn’t understand’ the culture of drive-thrus and having a ‘picnic’ in your car.

Anna insisted that it ‘says a lot about someone’ when you see the condition they keep their car in, and she’s seen some ‘dirty’ cars in her time filled with takeaway boxes.

She said: ‘There is this interesting phenomenon which is perhaps not as common in Europe as it is in certain other countries. But here in Europe we don’t really make this big habit of eating inside our car.

‘I mean, sure, if we’re on a road trip, if we’re really pressed for time… Sometimes it happens to all of us that we need to snack in the car.

“But I don’t understand this culture of drive-thrus thinking, ‘Well, let’s have this massive picnic inside our car,’ or worse, while we’re driving.

‘There are some people, they can have some greasy food there.

‘They can have a whole, almost like three-course meal going on.’

‘It’s like they’re having this massive picnic inside the car.’

She continued: ‘Think about it this way, I mean, your car gets dirty and it’s actually not the safest thing to do on the road while you’re driving, multitasking like that.

‘The ultimate elegance is always being aware of your mealtimes, sitting down properly, not sitting and eating behind the wheel.

‘Cause what does that say about a person? You go and check out their car and it’s a complete mess – they’ve got takeaway boxes and dirty laundry in there.’

4. Being aggressive while driving is not considered elegant

One of Anna’s golden rules for elegance while driving is not to ‘be aggressive’. She told of the moment another motorist roughly ‘gave her the finger’ in a highly inappropriate interaction.

The class trainer explained how tailgating, honking or shouting things from the car is another ‘strange phenomenon’ and that people tend to be ‘more aggressive’ when they are inside their cars.

5. Don’t just stop in the middle of the road with your car and make others wait The trainer said the drivers who stop in the middle of the road and make other road users wait ‘drive her crazy’. Anna said: “Remember that you co-exist on the plant with other people”. She shared a recent example saying: ‘There was a delivery driver who stopped in the middle of the road to make a delivery. ‘Just think about other people, they might be busy getting to work or something.’

She explained: ‘We’ve all witnessed this at one point or another, aggressive driving. Why is it that as soon as the person steps into this well-protected little metal cage, they think they are invisible?

‘They think they can do whatever they want, that they can let their inner demons out and literally act like an animal.

‘Why are we in such a hurry? Why do people have so little patience?

‘What is it that on the road forgets all about manners and etiquette?’

According to Anna, a few examples of aggressive driving include flashing at someone, signaling to someone, getting too close to another person’s car when driving behind, or not letting someone pass.

Anna shared her own experience with aggressive driving.

She said: ‘I actually had a red light situation not too long ago.

‘And when it was almost my turn to pass, I got really ready and I started driving and now it was orange.

‘I didn’t have time to pass. So I stopped because it turned red.

‘Guess what happened? Before that, while I stood still,

‘I looked in my rear view mirror and looked at the car behind me because there was a handsome young man sitting there and I was a little bit curious.

‘He looked really good together. And then when I stopped at this red light, that guy started hollering at me.

‘He started screaming something inside his car and guess what else he did?

‘He gave me the finger. Oh my God, what guy would give a woman driving a car the finger?’

6. Never smoke or vape inside your car

Anna said vaping and smoking cigarettes ‘doesn’t make a person look refined’ and can make a car ‘smelly’

Anna said one of the ultimate elegance faux pas when driving is smoking or vaping inside the car. She pleaded with viewers, saying ‘ladies just don’t do it’ because it doesn’t look ‘refined’.

The elegance expert claimed that she has been asked many times whether smoking is elegant or not.

She said: ‘Smoking is not the most elegant behavior for anyone out there, but if you have to do it, just do it, be discreet about it.

‘But one thing that definitely doesn’t look elegant or refined is when you smoke inside your car, it doesn’t matter if it’s a vape, a cigarette or something else. Don’t smoke it ladies in the car.

‘You can see people like with their hand outside their window. And then you have like clouds coming out of the car window of smoke and thinking about it this way, the car is going to smell so bad afterwards.’

Anna said people should keep their cars clean and polished inside and out to maintain that elegance, and for the ‘ultimate’ elegance it should also smell nice.

She said smoking in the car ‘will also make you smelly’, explaining to viewers: ‘If you smoke inside a small, enclosed space such as your vehicle – the cigarette smoke will end up everywhere, in your hair on your skin and your clothes.’

7. Don’t sing inside the car as people can hear you

Anna admitted that it is one that she has slipped on herself, but for the sake of elegance, she recommended not leaving your favorite ballads in the car

Anna admitted that it’s one she herself has slipped, but for the sake of elegance, she recommended that you don’t put your favorite ballads in the car.

She said that even if you ‘think you sound like Mariah Carey, you most likely don’t’.

Anna told her ladies, ‘Don’t do this, because again, you’re not invisible in a metal cage. People can actually see you, but also hear you.

“Even if you have your windows closed!

She also said the same goes for the volume of your music, explaining: ‘Some people think it’s perfectly fine to turn up the volume in their car so the whole street is going to hear it.’