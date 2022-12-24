It’s not all doom and gloom: reasons for optimism in 2023

We are a little closer to a new source of clean energy. After a major breakthrough in nuclear fusion this month, investors are pouring money into companies that want to harness the kind of energy that powers the sun and the stars. Fusion, if deployed on a large scale, would provide an almost limitless, pollution-free source of energy. But until this year, scientists had never created a fusion reaction that produced more energy than it consumed. Scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California finally hit that milestone this month. While fusion may take decades to become a practical source of energy, its achievement is a major step toward that goal.

While the world faces many challenges, there are reasons to be hopeful about 2023 and beyond, so we continue the tradition of highlighting the year’s most promising developments.

Corona vaccines became available to children as young as six months old, a relief to parents as much of the world returned to a new normal. Rich countries agreed do more to help poor countries cope with climate disasters . And major scientific breakthroughs brought us a little closer to long-held ambitions like nuclear fusion and energy cure cancer .

A target pellet in a hohlraum capsule with laser beams entering through openings at both ends. The jets compress and heat the target to the necessary conditions for nuclear fusion. Credit:AP

New York: As 2022 draws to a close amid stubborn inflation, a “triplemic crisis”, a climate crisis and a brutal war with no end in sight, it can be hard to remember that good things happened this year as well.

Wall Street and venture capitalists are also optimistic about green technology. In his year-end letter, Bill Gates notes that climate-related research and development has grown by nearly a third since the 2015 Paris accords. Private capital investment in the sector is also on the rise, with $70 billion ($140 billion) spent in the past two years . New technologies continue to emerge from that to address climate issues. At the New York TimesAt the DealBook Summit in November, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink predicted that venture capital would flow more to startups that use hard science to tackle the planet’s biggest problems. “I believe we will see a transformation of where the money is going,” Fink said. “It doesn’t go to all those things that helped us get food faster or find a taxi sooner.”

US President Joe Biden holds a baby at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Washington in June. Credit:AP

Bots are unlikely to take over your job – and could make it easier. The fear that technology will replace human workers is as old as technology, and was raised again in November when a company called OpenAI released ChatGPT, an automated writing program. But AI experts have long maintained that such technologies have limitations that prevent them from fully replacing humans. What the bots do well is make grunt work easier. One example that went viral shortly after the release of ChatGPT: a Palm Beach doctor posted a video of him dictating a letter to an insurance company.

Real progress is being made in tackling child poverty in the US. The number of American children living below the poverty line has plummeted by 59 percent since 1993. TimeJason DeParle reported in September, “child poverty has fallen in every state, and it has fallen at about the same rate among children who are white, black, Hispanic, and Asian, living with one parent or two, and in native or immigrant households” The improvements coincide with more generous state and federal subsidies for working families and changes to social security laws that make it easier for struggling households to apply for welfare programs.

We are getting closer to cancer vaccines. Researchers have long believed it was possible to immunize individuals at high risk of cancer, or even cure cancer in those who showed signs of it. Until recently they had made little progress, but now promising results from preliminary studies are giving some doctors new hope. Moderna said this month that a skin cancer vaccine performed well in interim trials. Moderna and others are working on dozens of other vaccines to treat various other cancers.