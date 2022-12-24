‘It’s never fun to get a ball past your head’: South Africa warns of more bouncers

“I always say I’d rather face them in the nets for a short time than face them in the middle because I know what they have to offer,” Elgar said of his bowling attack. “Hopefully those four wickets have created some demons in the opposition camp from day two. “We will see.” Asked if his bowling squad was underrated, Elgar labeled his attack as “the best in the world”. “Again, I’d rather be on a slip rather than see them between the wickets,” he said.

“If people want to underestimate them, that’s okay. We believe and we have tremendous confidence that they can win a test match for us in any situation, but we need to get them into that situation so that they can do their job. Nortje rejected suggestions that the South Africans would target David Warner who was out of form, and instead would remain flexible in the game to ensure they exploit every advantage in their bowling line-up. South Africa took four quick wickets in the second innings in Brisbane. Credit:AP He added that his bowling attack struggled to get their line right in Brisbane as opposed to their length. “There were maybe a few stages here or there where we might have been a bit off, but all in all we also have certain plans with certain players,” he said.

“I don’t think the length was a problem. People were pecking at different lengths, it was just about getting the lines correct. Rabada and Nortje took the new ball in the second innings, totaling 7.5 overs, but Nortje said he expected to return to first substitution in the Boxing Day Test. Loading “We have a large group of fast bowlers and I think everyone can bowl with the new ball,” he said. “I’ve generally been the guy to change first, so I don’t see that changing too much, but it was something of the moment and I really enjoyed it. I worked very hard to be more effective with the new ball. I thought it came out good with the new ball, but all in all I think the plan would go back to the way we started it.