“It’s my own queer club in the countryside!” Sam Smith has built a pub in their Buckinghamshire home

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Sam Smith has revealed that they have built a ‘private queer’ pub in their Buckinghamshire country house, despite having stopped drinking in 2018.

The singer, 30, has filled the converted barn, called The Fat Fairy, with a pool table, chandelier tree-shaped lamps and a two-foot-tall Ewok teddy from Star Wars.

Sam, who changed their pronouns to “them/them” in 2019, told Billboard: ‘I know it’s not really a pub, it’s a small barn. But I thought, “What do we call it?”

Exciting: Sam Smith has revealed they’ve built a ‘private queer’ pub in their Buckinghamshire country house despite quitting drinking in 2018

“My sister wanted to call it The Tadpole, which I think is a great name for a bar. But I just think The Fat Fairy surpassed that.’

The hitmaker Stay With Me added that it’s their ‘own, private queer club in the middle of the countryside’ where they haunt when they’re not at their £12million home in Hampstead.

It comes after the Mail on Sunday revealed that the crew working on Sam’s latest music video were asked to reveal their favorite pronoun.

An insider of the video recording for Bluebird, the musician’s upcoming issue, revealed that most of the cast and crew agreed to disclose how they would like to be addressed.

Wow! The singer, 30, has stocked the converted barn, called The Fat Fairy, with a pool table, chandelier tree-shaped lamps and a two-foot-tall Ewok teddy from Star Wars (pictured March 2022).

Luke Monaghan, the film’s highly regarded director, calls himself a ‘he/him’, while several of the 16 dance performers refer to themselves as non-binary.

Four identify as ‘she/she’, two as ‘she/she’ and two as ‘she/she’.

A small number appear to have declined the request, and on set there are concerns that the complexity of preferred pronouns could lead to unintended errors.

The insider said: “I’ve never experienced anything like this before. In the past you only got to hear someone’s name, now you are made aware of their pronouns.

“They are all written down and shared with the crew so they don’t misunderstand them.

“But it causes fear in some of those who are less aware of pronouns and changing them, that they will accidentally say the wrong thing and that there will be huge fallouts.”

Sam – who has had four UK No. 1s, including the James Bond theme song Writing’s On The Wall – has recognized the challenges posed by favorite pronouns.

He previously said, “I understand there will be a lot of mistakes and wrong genders, but all I’m asking is, please, please try.”