It’s love! Denise Van Outen and Jimmy Barba put on smitten display as they attend concert

She went public last month with her boyfriend Jimmy Barba, a property developer.

And Denise Van Outen looked more in love than ever before attending The Prodigy’s concert in Brixton with Jimmy on Thursday.

Jimmy stated that the 48-year-old was “my love” in a loving photo posted to his Instagram story.

Denise looked stunning in a pale pink dress adorned with black roses showing off her tight legs.

She posed for a sensational mirror selfie in the restrooms of the performance, wearing her blonde locks in loose waves.

Though it’s still early days for Denise and her new beau, friends say they may plan to move in together once she’s “fallen hard and fast” for the Italian.

It comes as they enjoy an ‘amazing’ first holiday to Marbella, with Denise sharing a stunning bikini photo from Sunday’s trip.

A source told MailOnline that friends predict they’ll soon be moving in together, detailing: ‘Denise hasn’t been this happy in many years. Nobody makes her laugh like Jimmy does and they have become incredibly close very quickly.

“She fell hard and fast and the vacation was great. It turns out they love spending as much time together as possible and the next natural step is moving in.”

Sources say their holiday to Marbella has brought Denise and Jimmy ‘even closer’ as they enjoy the Spanish holiday.

MailOnline has contacted Denise Van Outen’s representatives for further comment.

And on Instagram on Sunday, Denise shared a gorgeous photo enjoying the sun – donning a deep pink bikini.

The two-piece piece featured a textured rib design, while the host held up her phone for a high-angle selfie.

Her bright blonde locks were tucked into a ponytail as they crept to her shoulder, with a cream sun hat on top.

Denise appeared bare-faced in the photo, shielding herself from the sun with black sunglasses.

The shot was accompanied by a slew of beloved selfies of the couple showing off their bronzed suntan.

Friends say Jimmy, former Big Brother Italy contestant and aspiring musician, makes the television personality laugh like no other man she’s ever met, adding that he’s arrived at the “perfect moment” for Denise.