‘It’s horrible’ – Jamie O’Hara delights Laura Woods as he makes Arsenal admission

Jamie O’Hara has grudgingly admitted that Arsenal are ‘the real deal’ and that as a Tottenham fan it is ‘horrible to watch’.

The Gunners proved once again that their early-season form is no fluke with an impressive 3-2 win over Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

Getty Everything is going well for table toppers Arsenal this season

Getty The Gunners look like the real deal, according to Jamie O’Hara

That result puts Mikel Arteta’s side at the top of the Premier League, who have won eight of their nine games to date.

While the campaign is still in the first quarter, there are real reasons for Arsenal supporters to be optimistic about a good season.

You won’t find many Tottenham fans rushing to tell their North London rivals, but ex-Spurs midfielder O’Hara had to admit that they look good, which was music to co-host Laura Woods’ ears – a diehard gooner.

Speaking to many Arsenal fans, Woodsy said she likes to look to the side now and O’Hara said on the talkSPORT Breakfast show: “Fair play to them. I’d love to sit here and criticize them.” and say they’ll fall away, but right now I can’t see it.

“We always say you have to judge the league after ten games and they have played nine, they are the best in the league and they have to play the next game against Leeds so you can look at another win.

“I said October would be a really tough month for Arsenal with a lot of games and at the moment they’re blowing through it. They’ve beaten Tottenham, they’ve beaten Liverpool and now they’re going to have some decent games that you think will stay to win.”

talking sport O’Hara is as big a Tottenham fan as you will find and even he is impressed with the Gunners

Arteta’s side hopes to keep their form in the early season

O’Hara added: “They are the real deal and as much as I want to criticize them, they play at the forefront, they go after teams.

“Martinelli is absolutely fantastic, Jesus is a leader, Saka is not getting the credit he deserves and they are just a really solid team.

“I still think you can get them with the back four. Gabriel, to me, is clumsy and has mistakes in him and Liverpool should have been given a stonewall penalty yesterday where it hit his arm, but as a team they are solid, really complete, play with confidence and it’s terrible to watch! ”