It’s hard to know where to begin to unpick Meghan’s extraordinary statements, writes REBECCA ENGLISH

Her behavior ranges from unintentionally hilarious (comparing herself and Harry to entwined palm trees and matching salt and pepper shakers), to downright bizarre (handing a pre-prepared backpack unsolicited to a homeless person she encounters on the school run through her bodyguard).

But there’s an undertone of cool menace in the Duchess of Sussex’s latest extraordinary interview with American lifestyle magazine The Cut.

“It’s interesting, I’ve never had to sign anything that prevents me from talking,” she notes at one point, adding, “I’ve made a really active effort [to forgive]especially knowing that I can say anything.’

Even the interviewer notes that her voice is “full of meaning.” Meghan continues: “I have a lot to say until I don’t do it anymore. Do you like that? Sometimes, as they say, the silent part is still part of the song.’

The language may be stifled, but its message is crystal clear: the royal family – her in-laws – had better be on their guard. She makes the not-so-subtle impression that her treatment by the British establishment — which she says was unlike any other member of the royal family in history — was due to race.

This observation is followed by a consciously knowing, yet ever so slightly wistful look into the distance, as if to emphasize her ‘regret’ being lost – not that it was her fault.

It’s hard to know where to start in unraveling Meghan’s extraordinary cackling in the first leg of what promises to be an expansive publicity jungle to highlight her new commercial endeavors, from her Spotify podcast to a Netflix documentary.

How you read them probably depends on your existing view of the famously divisive Duchess of Sussex. Delusional, narcissistic, manipulative… all words I heard yesterday to describe her musings. Others saw it as a “brave, forceful and perceptive.”

While Meghan is given plenty of leeway to voice her opinion on everything from life in The Firm to her plan to get back on Instagram, the interviewer, Allison P Davis, isn’t slavishly flattering.

The point at which she describes Meghan’s “suggestion” that she could transcribe the “guttural” moaning noises she makes is a laughable comedy.

Davis is also puzzled by Meghan and Harry’s decision to accept a free stay in a Hollywood mansion from actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry, a man they’d never met, before deciding on a £10 Montecito mansion. million that they hadn’t even seen inside.

She also acknowledges the Duchess’s sly efforts to turn her apparent “hardships” as a working royal “into substance.” ouch. But she fails to make some of her more, shall we say, surprising claims.

Meghan has every right to have any opinion about the British media, but perhaps it is better to base that opinion on facts.

She suggests she could never have done the school run in the UK, as the British media allegedly stationed ’40’ photographers in a media booth by the gate every day. Strict regulations in the UK on child coverage – all children, even royal ones – that the media likes to subscribe to make that simply impossible these days.

And the proof is in the pudding. Both William and Kate have been dropping off and collecting their children from school since Prince George, who is now nine, started childcare when he was two – and not a single photo has ever appeared in the British press.

The irony of saying that, as she invites a hand-picked journalist to invade her son’s privacy and go to school with her, just, well… I have no words for it. A close friend once told me that, historically, William shares many of his brother’s feelings about the media when it comes to his mother’s historical treatment and the worst excesses of the paparazzi.

The noticeable difference between the two men, however, is that William has come to accept that 25 years have passed, that the media landscape has changed and that there is tremendous public goodwill and interest in his young family.

And as long as the children’s everyday life is “shielded” (which they absolutely are), he and his wife are happy to share their own images with the public.

“But that’s the difference between working for two adults and not for a bunch of goosebumps,” says one who has experience working with both couples.

At one point in the interview, Meghan refers to people who “call my kids the N-word.” It’s not 100 percent clear who she was referring to, but if it was the media, it was abhorrent and untrue.

The constant references to the couple’s children — and their interaction with the journalist Meghan interviewed — is remarkable given the Sussexes’ repeated demands for privacy. That said, it’s up to the Sussexes how much they share about their family publicly.

When those demands are clearly and repeatedly watered down in the pursuit of the almighty dollar, that is incredibly hypocritical. What’s so clear about this interview – and the stylish photoshoot that comes with it – is that it’s exactly what Meghan thought she could do if she joined the royal family.

It’s what she grew up with, aspired to and started to taste a little bit of when she met Harry. There’s nothing wrong with that at all.

But pushing this shiny, all-territory, basket of home-grown fruits and vegetables (and a jar of ‘Lili’ jam) into the arms of your interviewer-style publicity isn’t what our country tweeds and Tupperware boxes are in. the pantry royal family is about. Rather than accept that, she decided – with Harry as a more than willing co-conspirator – to take the nuclear option.

For now, Buckingham Palace has decided to take the path of least resistance – a dignified silence – even despite Harry’s repeated digs at his family (including a sarcastic reference to his family being unable to live or work together, even as a somewhat illegible reference by Meghan to what may or may not be his ‘lost’ relationship with his father).

But Meghan – and Harry – would do well to remember, as they fire their last salvo, that their perpetually maligned relatives across the pond might be willing to take just so much.