‘It’s f**king tough’: Jessica Wright speaks on suffering from postnatal depression

In May, she became a mother for the first time to her husband William Lee-Kemp.

And Jessica Wright has been candid about her struggles with postpartum depression after welcoming her nine-week-old son Presley.

The former TOWIE star, 36, has spoken candidly about her mental health, revealing at one point that it got so bad that her husband collapsed at home, crying and saying, ‘I don’t want to be here.’

Speaking: Jessica Wright has opened up about her struggle with postpartum depression after welcoming her nine-week-old son Presley

In an interview with Fantastic magazineshe said, “Nothing can prepare you for motherhood. I knew it was going to be hard, but unless you’re on it 24/7, no one can describe it… it’s a roller coaster.

“It’s not all rainbows and magic – it’s damn hard.

“It’s the reality of taking care of another human being and wanting the best for that child in every way possible—and judging yourself.”

In an interview with Fabulous Magazine, she said, “It’s not all rainbows and magic — it’s damn hard.”

She has spoken out about her own mental health issues in the hopes of helping other moms in her position and showing that you can get through it.

Jess admitted that she had a hard time adjusting to motherhood and didn’t want to be judged for doing things wrong.

She praised her partner Will for providing too much support in the first month, and when her family realized something wasn’t right, she sought medical attention.

Tough: The former TOWIE star, 36, has spoken candidly about her mental health, revealing at one point that it got so bad that her husband collapsed at home crying, saying, ‘I don’t want to be here.’

It comes as Jess previously took to Instagram describing the “tough” trials and tribulations of a working mom.

The reality star shared a photo of her and Presley, writing: “Between work and being the best mom you can be is so hard…I want to work and do what I love, but I also feel guilty about it.” my mother as soon as I’m away from him.

Since giving birth, the reality star has spoken candidly as she navigates motherhood, explaining in June: “Nobody can really prepare you, she can. As often as you hear this and that, until you go through it.’

‘Guilt’: It comes after Jess took to Instagram describing the ‘tough’ trials of a working mom

She announced the new arrival on May 21 after giving birth four days before giving birth, less than a year after she married businessman William in September 2021.

She shared the happy news on her social media page with an adorable photo of the newborn hand holding her own and William’s.

Jess captioned the post: ‘We’ll hold your hand forever 17~05~22’.

Wonderful news: Jess first became a mother in May and welcomed Presley with husband William Lee-Kemp

Jessica revealed she was “totally and utterly overwhelmed” after finding out she was expecting a baby.

On Instagram, Jess wrote: ‘Pregnancy – It sure is a rollercoaster and that’s the best way to describe it! I’m scared, excited, grateful, vulnerable and frankly totally and utterly overwhelmed not even knowing what to expect!

“I also wanted to acknowledge the following, since the announcement that we are expecting our baby. My heart goes out to everyone for whom this was a trigger.

Announcement: Jess announced that she was expecting back on November 28 with a beautiful partially nude photo

“In recent years, my world has opened up to the realm of fertility and all the struggles that can come with it.

“Whether it’s close friends or friends of friends, etc., I’ve seen the struggles to conceive, the sad loss of babies, and a whole world that consumes you every day as a woman.

“I am eternally grateful, as I have already said for this blessing, and I want to make it clear that we do not take it for granted and also send immense love to all the ladies and men who have not had an easy ride, as I know you with so many are.’

She added: ‘I still spend every day hoping this baby is okay and we’ll be okay and even then my baby is healthy and living a full life, I promise it never ends!

If this story has touched you, please contact the Birth Trauma Association at birthtraumaassociation.org.uk

For help and support with perinatal mental illness, contact PANDAS on 0808 1961 776