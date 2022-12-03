Saturday, December 3, 2022
‘It’s disgusting’: WNBL MVP calls out fans for ‘misogynistic’ verbal abuse in Townsville

by Merry
Reigning WNBL MVP Anneli Maley has claimed she was at the end of “misogynistic” verbal abuse from fans during the club’s narrow away win at Townsville on Friday night.

Basketball Australia’s Integrity Unit is investigating the claims, which surfaced after Bendigo Spirit won 68-66 against Townsville Fire.

In a social media post, Opals representative and Bendigo player Maley called out the “drunken men” for their alleged “disgusting” behavior in Townsville.

Townsville Fire said it was waiting for more information from Basketball Australia before commenting on the alleged conduct.

Maley, who has previously spoken candidly about her battle with depression, anxiety and panic attacks, has called on the Townsville Fire to “get better”.

Maley grabbed the go-ahead three-pointer with one minute remaining, sealing the victory for the Spirit who is 4-0 and tops the WNBL ladder.

But after the game, Maley posted an Instagram story calling out the “drunken men” for their “disgusting” behavior and stating that this was not what a player with mental health issues should endure.

“Hey Townsville Fire – having a group of drunk men at your game beating up a player with mental issues is bad form…do better,” Maley wrote.

“They are not passionate fans. It’s misogynistic, it’s abusive and it’s disgusting.”

