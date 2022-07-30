It’s big, but it’s not a ‘murder hornet’





Every summer since the release of information on northern giant hornets found in Washington state in 2020, Texas A&M AgriLife entomologists have been inundated with questions and reported sightings.

But these sightings of northern giant hornets, formerly referred to as the Asian giant hornet and commonly referred to as “killer hornet,” are nothing more than cases of mistaken identity, said Molly Keck, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service integrated pest control specialist and entomologist, San Antonio.

Keck and other AgriLife Extension entomologists said people are most likely confusing cicada killers, large Texas native wasps, with northern giant hornets.

“Northern giant hornets are not in Texas, and according to reports, agencies in Washington state have kept their numbers well under control and prevented their spread,” she said. “It would be a big leap for them to be in Texas.” Keck said she mostly gets calls about sightings. But she also receives photos of native cicada killers, known as ground hornets, that have been filed as suspected northern giant hornets.

It’s a bird, it’s a plane…it’s a cicada killer

The northern giant hornet was recently renamed by the Entomology Society of America and added to the group’s List of Common Names of Insects and Related Organisms.

While government agencies want to encourage Texans to be vigilant when watching the northern giant hornet, also known as killer hornet, they also want to help provide guidance that will help narrow the focus.

Northern giant hornets are native to Japan and South Korea and are found only in parts of British Columbia, Canada and the northwest corner of Washington state.

When the northern giant hornet was reported in Washington in May 2020, the concern was enough to prompt Governor Greg Abbott to mobilize a task force to prepare Texas for the hornet’s arrival. But there are no confirmed reports of these hornets outside of Whatcom County, Washington.

Many insects are mistaken for the northern giant hornet.



Robert Puckett, Ph.D., associate professor and AgriLife Extension entomologist in the Texas A&M Department of Entomology, Bryan-College Station, said the Washington Department of Agriculture is running a very effective program to contain the wasp’s spread and possible to eradicate in the US

Beekeepers and other volunteers set live traps to capture northern giant hornets. Captured hornets are then tagged with a tracking device and released to return to the nest. The nest is then targeted for extermination.

“Usually, when I hear about an invasive species, I say ‘cub, it’s here. Game over,'” he said. “But this method works to at least keep them under control, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they wipe them out completely.”

Summer, Crickets and Cricket Killers

The summer months are the normal time to see the cicada killer wasp, a common large wasp in Texas. They usually appear in June when their offspring’s main food source – crickets – shows up.

The sighting of cicada killers continues to prompt calls, emails and posts on social media and in news feeds with misidentifications.

“I don’t know if there are more cicada killers this year, but people notice them and swear they see an Asian giant hornet,” Keck said. “Looks like this could happen any summer, especially when the number of cicada killers peaks.”

Pat Porter, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension entomologist in Lubbock, developed a short video explaining the differences between the “kill hornet” and several common lookalikes here in Texas.

“To date, we have identified hundreds of insects that people in Texas suspect are northern giant hornets (killer hornets),” Porter said. “Eighty percent of these are either the Eastern cicada killer or the Western cicada killer. But it’s understandable how non-entomologists might think they saw a northern giant hornet.”

A cicada killer wasp and burrow. These are confused with northern giant hornets.



How to see the difference?

There are a number of native species of wasps, hornets, yellow jackets and bees in Texas, but what really sets the northern giant hornets and a few of our native species apart is their size. The flying insects most likely to be confused with the northern giant hornet are the native species of cicada killers and the dove horn tail.

The northern giant hornet is the world’s largest known hornet with a length of 1.5-2 inches. It has a head as wide as its shoulders, where the wings and legs are, or wider, and it is bright orange or yellow. The thorax, or the shoulder area where the wings and legs are connected, is dark brown, as is the antenna. It has a much smaller or pinched waist and then smooth looking brown and orange stripes cover the belly.

The cicada killer, of which there are three different species in Texas, is also quite large, measuring 1-1.5 inches in length. But they usually all have a head that is narrower than the thorax. The head and thorax are usually the same color, a darker orange or brown color. It also has a nipped waist. But the stripes on the belly are irregular and will be jagged and sometimes resemble mountains.

The eastern cicada killer is usually black and yellow. The western cicada killer is more similar in color to the Asian giant hornet, being reddish brown and yellow. But there is no contrasting color between the head and thorax and the stripes are jagged on the western cicada killer.

Puckett said the easiest way to identify a cicada killer wasp is the irregular markings on the abdomen.

“I always ask people to look at the staining and see if they see consistent, clear streaks across the abdomen or some kind of lumpy, irregular marking on the abdomen,” he said. “That irregular pattern is the dead giveaway that it’s a cicada killer.”

The other group of insects most often confused with the northern giant hornet are the horntail or wood wasps. They are large, have a distinct head that is as wide or wider than the thorax and can be the same color as the northern giant hornet. However, there is one trait that is easy to spot that is different, and that is the fact that horned tails have no waistline.













Not harmful, just alarming

The northern giant hornet preys on bees and can decimate local honeybee populations, which are essential for most fruit and vegetable production. The Asian giant hornets are also fiercely protective of their nests and will deploy painful stings that can cause fatal allergic reactions in people already sensitive to bee stings.

However, the cicada killer and wood wasps are solitary, so they don’t aggressively protect their nesting sites by attacking in large numbers, Keck said. However, cicada killers can raise the alarm due to males’ territorial behavior, dive bombing, or buzzing humans and animals entering their territory.

Although cicada killers are solitary, many individuals can often be found in areas with sandy soils where females dig nests in the ground, she said. Nests appear as dime to quarter sized holes in the ground. Females come and go, supplying their nests with crickets which they paralyze with a stinger and carry them back to their nest.

Males are more interested in mating, she said. Males are territorial and may attempt to repel intruders they perceive as a threat to their mating chances. But male wasps cannot sting and are not dangerous.

“Cicada killers can be a nuisance for a few weeks a year during the breeding season, but they pose no threat to us,” Keck said. “Females can sting but are very docile, and reports of stings are rare.”

Horntails and wood wasps may have what appear to be very long stingers, but they cannot sting. They don’t have venom glands, and instead they use this structure, called an ovipositor, to insert eggs into plant tissue, hence the name wood wasp, Keck said.

“We just want people to be aware that what they’re seeing isn’t the northern giant hornet,” she said. “But we also don’t want people to worry about killing cricket killers unnecessarily.”

It’s big, but it’s not a ‘murder hornet’

