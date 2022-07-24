‘It’s been hell to get this medal’: British star Matthew Hudson-Smith talks on mental health battle

In front of Matthew Hudson-Smith, the bronze medal he won at the 400m World Championships here, proved to be a light at the end of the darkest tunnel.

It was only in the aftermath of his achievement, standing under the stands of Hayward Field, with a bronze medal draped around his neck, that he felt the need to recount the three years of “absolute hell” he had endured to live here. come.

“I had huge mental health problems in 2021,” he said. “Not many people know this, but I literally attempted suicide.”

Matt Hudson-Smith’s run saw him win bronze in the 400m at the World Championships

Hudson-Smith, 27, declined to reveal how or when, saying it was “now in the past,” but he did elaborate on why his life took such a dangerous turn. He had accumulated huge medical debts in the US from a nightmare of injuries and struggled with isolation during the pandemic while away from home.

“In 2018 I won the European Championship, even though not everything went according to plan,” he said. ‘In 2019 I tore my Achilles tendon’ [tendon], tore my hamstring, screwed up my hip. I was in huge debt because I didn’t have American health insurance.

“During Covid in 2020 I was stuck alone in America. And in 2021 I had enormous psychological problems.’

He also explained how the death of former coach Lloyd Cowan and head coach of UK Athletics (UKA) Neil Black had hit him hard, along with the departure of Stephen Maguire from UKA.

The 27-year-old started his mental health battles after finishing on the World Cup podium

‘Losing people like Lloyd, who was a huge influence in my life, and Mr Black, who drove me from Loughborough to London when I got my diagnosis [for an Achilles injury] and Mr. Maguire, who always had me on the phone – I had a lot of people I lost and I was alone in America.

‘I couldn’t do it’ [Tokyo] Olympics for several reasons. I was also racing, knowing I was injured the whole time. Many people would have cracked. Imagine stepping on the line, always hurt and under a lot of pressure because everyone always expects a lot from you.’

Hudson-Smith had nearly retired from athletics in 2014, enlisting in the military while working at a grocery store. But after battling through physical and psychological issues, he came out better than ever in 2022, breaking Iwan Thomas’ British record here in May with a time of 44.35 seconds.

Hudson-Smith held off US champion Allison’s challenge in the last 50m to hold on

In Friday’s 400m final, Hudson-Smith came out of the last corner in a battle with Michael Norman, 2012 Olympic champion Kirani James and world record holder Wayde van Niekerk. Norman advanced to win in 44.29, James second in 44.48 and Hudson-Smith battled for bronze in 44.66.

“I was just looking forward to it,” he said of those final yards. “I waited anxiously, but when I saw my name I fell to the ground, because these three years have been absolute hell.”

Today, Hudson-Smith is based in Florida, where he is coached by Gary Evans. He praises Christine Ohuruogu for her long-term support through the darkest times and says teammates Dina Asher-Smith and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake have also helped.

The Briton clocked 44.66 seconds to finish behind Michael Norman and Kirani James

With the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham starting on Thursday, a medal-winning summer could only just begin. “People know my talent,” he said. ‘People know what I have to offer. I always knew I could do it [win a] medal and had the potential to do so. Many people continue from here. Everything is possible.’

At 21, Hudson-Smith finished eighth in the Rio 2016 final, but only then to consider another career, in strength and fitness. His mother persuaded him to stay in athletics and he left his hometown of Wolverhampton to train in the United States.

Thomas, whose British 400m record has held for 25 years, handed Hudson-Smith the bronze medal.

“This is just the beginning. I don’t think I scratched the surface,” Hudson-Smith said. “I’ve got a monkey off my back that gets a world medal. Now I press on.’