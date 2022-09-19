‘It’s been a rough 24 hours’: Billie Faiers reveals her daughter Nelly ‘broke her arm’

Billie Faiers’ daughter Nelly has broken her arm.

The reality star, 32, who is currently pregnant with her third child with husband Greg Shepherd, explained she had a “rough 24 hours” after the accident, but praised Nelly, eight, for being “so brave.”

The TV personality took a photo of her sleeping daughter with a black sling around her neck holding her arm up, which she posted on Instagram on Sunday.

It is not known how Nelly sustained her injury, but she is an avid equestrian and can be seen regularly at the stables on Billie’s Instagram.

Billie wrote: ‘It’s been 24 hard hours… my poor little lady broke her arm yesterday. She’s been so brave, lots of hugs and rest.’

Earlier in the day, Billie shared a gorgeous selfie with her Family Diaries co-star husband Greg, 37, as they celebrated “11 years together.”

She looked fabulous in a bright blue crew-neck top, while her beau cut a neat figure in a white linen shirt.

The pair were both wearing large dark sunglasses in the selfie and Billie smoothed out her blonde locks in a chic dress.

In a second photo, the couple was beaming with Nelly hugging her blossoming baby bump and their son Arthur, five.

Billie looked radiant as she showed off her bronzed tan in a vibrant orange figure-hugging dress showing off her growing belly.

She wrote: ’11 years together… Forever to go. Very excited for our next chapter… love you my candy. Happy Birthday.’

Injury: It is not known how Nelly sustained her injury, but she is an avid rider and can be seen regularly at the stables on Billie’s Instagram (pictured in May)

Billie and Greg shared the happy news that they are expecting a third child in June while enjoying a family vacation in Abu Dhabi.

She wrote: ‘Baby number 3 we can’t wait to meet you. We are so happy and excited.’

Billie showed her belly as she posed in the sea with Greg wearing a white bikini and sun hat.

The couple has been together since September 2011 and got engaged in 2014 while on vacation in the Maldives.

Billie and Greg returned to the island paradise in the Indian Ocean for their wedding and tied the knot in March 2019.