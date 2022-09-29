‘It’s an incredible honor’ says Aaron Judge after tying Roger Maris’ American League home run record

Aaron Judge finally hit his 61st home run on Wednesday night in the Yankees 8-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

In the seventh inning, when the game was tied at 3-3, Judge sent a sinker deep over the wall to equal Roger Maris’ record, which had stood since 1961.

When he went into Wednesday’s game, Judge had been homeless in seven consecutive ball games.

Roger Maris (left) snaps photo next to Sal Durante (right), after Durante hit his 61st home run

“It was pretty cool. I didn’t expect it,” Judge said in his on-field interview after the game. “When I see the love of my teammates, I do what I do for them. And to do it in a win is hard to describe right now.

“I was just trying to get up there, start a rally and get something going. It’s an incredible honour, a lot of emotions and it took me a little longer than I wanted.

‘I am nothing without my family, they mean the world to me, the reason I am here and the reason I am who I am.

“I winked at Roger Maris Jr. It means a lot that he showed up here. I love these moments, such a moment, those are the moments you are looking for.’

After the game, home plate umpire Brian O’Nora congratulated Judge just outside the Yankees dugout, before handing him the official line-up card for the evening’s game.

“I play a child’s game and I love this. I love these moments,” Judge said. “It was a 3-3 game, and I just wanted to go out and do my job.”

The judges’ homerun gave the Yankees a 5-3 lead, which was extended to 6-3 before the end of the inning.

“The inning before that, the Blue Jays scored three runs and I just wanted to get up there and get things started,” Judge said. “It’s an incredible honour. This is something very special.’

Roger Maris Jr (center left) sits next to Judge’s mother Patty during the Toronto match

Roger Maris Jr. was in Toronto to witness, to witness his record finally being broken. He had also attended games during New York’s last home stand when Judge failed to hit the record-breaking longball.

Many consider Maris’ 61 to be the “clean” home run record, but the Californian-born Judge did not hesitate to recognize Barry Bonds as the all-time record holder.

“That’s the record,” said Judge, a graduate of Linden High School in San Joaquin County, about an hour and a half east of San Francisco Bay. ‘I’ve seen him do it. I stayed up late to see how he was doing. That’s the record. No one can take that away from him.’