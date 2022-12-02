‘It’s an absolute catastrophe for me’ – Germany star Thomas Muller hints at international retirement as boss Hansi Flick vows to carry but admits future is uncertain after World Cup exit

Thomas Muller has hinted at international retirement after Germany suffered an ‘absolute catastrophe’ in crashing out of the World Cup at the group stage again.

Meanwhile boss Hansi Flick has revealed his plans to carry on despite failing to take his side into the last-16 in Qatar.

Getty Germany star Muller has hinted at retiring from international football

Germany beat Costa Rica 4-2 on Thursday night in what was arguably the game of the tournament so far.

But Japan’s shock 2-1 comeback win against Spain saw Germany fail to progress into the knockout rounds.

It is the second successive World Cup that Germany have been dumped out at the group stage.

And Bayern Munich star Muller, who has ten World Cup goals to his name, has now failed to score in the last two tournaments.

Speaking to German news outlet Sportschau after the Costa Rica clash, the 33-year-old admitted that his time in the national team could now be over.

The 121-cap international said: “It’s an absolute catastrophe for me.

Getty Muller has been part of the Germany side that have crashed out at the group stage in the last two World Cups

“If that was my last game, I want to thank the German supporters.

“It was a huge pleasure. I’ve done it with love.

“We experienced incredible moments together. In every game I tried to leave my heart on the pitch.”

As for manager Flick, he insisted he remains keen to remain in charge, despite his first major tournament ending in huge disappointment.

Getty Germany boss Flick is under huge pressure following another disastrous World Cup

Pressed by Sportschau on whether he wants to continue, he remarked: “From my side, yes. I still enjoy the task.

“We just failed to take our chances. I was really angry at half-time, it’s a huge disappointment.”

Though in a separate interview, he suggested that he is unsure of what the future holds for him.

Quoted by Fabrizio Romano, Flick said: “We’ll work that out quickly.

“It’s difficult to answer now right after the game when we’re eliminated. We’ll see about that soon.”