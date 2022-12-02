Home ‘It’s an absolute catastrophe for me’ – Germany star Thomas Muller hints at international retirement as boss Hansi Flick vows to carry but admits future is uncertain after World Cup exit
Categories: Sports

‘It’s an absolute catastrophe for me’ – Germany star Thomas Muller hints at international retirement as boss Hansi Flick vows to carry but admits future is uncertain after World Cup exit

UNCERTAIN

‘It’s an absolute catastrophe for me’ – Germany star Thomas Muller hints at international retirement as boss Hansi Flick vows to carry but admits future is uncertain after World Cup exit

Thomas Muller has hinted at international retirement after Germany suffered an ‘absolute catastrophe’ in crashing out of the World Cup at the group stage again.

Meanwhile boss Hansi Flick has revealed his plans to carry on despite failing to take his side into the last-16 in Qatar.

Getty

Germany star Muller has hinted at retiring from international football

Germany beat Costa Rica 4-2 on Thursday night in what was arguably the game of the tournament so far.

But Japan’s shock 2-1 comeback win against Spain saw Germany fail to progress into the knockout rounds.

It is the second successive World Cup that Germany have been dumped out at the group stage.

And Bayern Munich star Muller, who has ten World Cup goals to his name, has now failed to score in the last two tournaments.

Speaking to German news outlet Sportschau after the Costa Rica clash, the 33-year-old admitted that his time in the national team could now be over.

The 121-cap international said: “It’s an absolute catastrophe for me.

Getty

Muller has been part of the Germany side that have crashed out at the group stage in the last two World Cups

World Cup live


Germany OUT at group stage for second tournament in a row, Japan win Group E

fury


Lukaku puts fist through dugout and consoled by Henry as Belgium out of World Cup

time


VAR bizarrely asks referee to look at offside as Croatia penalty eventually overturned

HOT WATER


England’s World Cup opponents Senegal under investigation by FIFA for rule break

hero


‘Still my brother and I love him’ – USA stars show class and comfort crying Iran stars

Related Post
  1. Lang: “I can play a very big role for the Dutch national team”

    Noa Lang Photo: © Pro Shots Noa Lang has been included in the final selection…

  2. World Cup: Samuel Eto’o and Cafu make bizarre prediction Qatar will beat England

    Samuel Eto'o backs a Cameroon-Morocco remaining, Cafu thinks Iran will see off Wales and the…

  3. Burkina Faso’s interim leader confirms coup attempt: Local media

    Captain Ibrahim Traore said those responsible have been identified, but he prefers dialogue rather than…

road


England’s possible route to Qatar 2022 World Cup final with dates and times confirmed

“If that was my last game, I want to thank the German supporters.

“It was a huge pleasure. I’ve done it with love.

“We experienced incredible moments together. In every game I tried to leave my heart on the pitch.”

As for manager Flick, he insisted he remains keen to remain in charge, despite his first major tournament ending in huge disappointment.

Getty

Germany boss Flick is under huge pressure following another disastrous World Cup

Pressed by Sportschau on whether he wants to continue, he remarked: “From my side, yes. I still enjoy the task.

“We just failed to take our chances. I was really angry at half-time, it’s a huge disappointment.”

Though in a separate interview, he suggested that he is unsure of what the future holds for him.

Quoted by Fabrizio Romano, Flick said: “We’ll work that out quickly.

“It’s difficult to answer now right after the game when we’re eliminated. We’ll see about that soon.”

talkSPORT World Cup 2022 Coverage

talkSPORT is bringing you wall-to-wall coverage of the 2022 World Cup.

We are broadcasting all 64 games in the tournament live, with over 600 hours of coverage across our network.

You can tune in to talkSPORT and talkSPORT 2 via our free online streaming service at talkSPORT.com.

talkSPORT is widely available across the UK via DAB digital radio and on 1089 or 1053 AM.

You can also download the talkSPORT app, or ask your smart speaker to play talkSPORT.

Jacky

Share
Published by
Jacky
Tags: ‘It’sabsolute
9 hours ago

Recent Posts

Disadvantages and Advantages of Replica Watches

Knockoff Rolex Watches: All over the world, there are a lot of fake products, but…

6 mins ago

John Lewis and Abrdn team up to build 1,000 homes

John Lewis Partnership partners with Abrdn to develop 1,000 homes during a move to reduce…

7 mins ago

Google discusses the difficulties of creating a 24-hour time picker

The Material Design team has an interesting blog post into what it calls the “24-hour…

11 mins ago

The law has now passed the first major tranche of workplace reforms. Here’s how things are changing

The federal government is heralding its industrial relations reforms as a Christmas present for the…

11 mins ago

The three jewels that will help us live more harmoniously

What does a rewarding life look like to you? How about this … imagine you’ve…

12 mins ago

Serbia’s Vucic to boycott EU summit with Western Balkan leaders

The Serbian president is outraged by the appointment of the minister of Kosovo to ethnic…

12 mins ago