It’s a Wonderful Life actress Virginia Patton dies at age 97

Virginia Patton, who played Jimmy Stewart’s sister-in-law, Ruth Dakin Bailey, in the classic film It’s a Wonderful Life has passed away. She was 97.

The actress was born in Cleveland, Ohio on June 25, 1925, and was a niece of General George S. Patton. Her family moved to her father’s hometown of Portland, Oregon when she was a baby and the future actress stayed there until she finished high school and moved to Los Angeles to study at the University of Southern California.

While there, she worked with playwright turned screenwriter William C. deMille, who helped found the USC film school. He was the older brother of director Cecil B. DeMille. It was this connection that led to an acquaintance between Patton and director Frank Capra.

The young actress signed to Warner Brothers and made her big screen debut in 1943’s Thank Your Lucky Stars. She had small roles in Janie, Hollywood Canteen and The Horn Blows at Midnight.

The Warner player’s contract was then up and when Capra was looking for actors for the Christmas movie under his new Liberty Films banner, she auditioned for the director.

‘I read to him, and he drew me,’ she said to the National Catholic Register in 2013, and because of the way the studio system worked at the time, “I was the only girl he ever drew in his entire career.” Stewart, Donna Reed and the other cast members were under contract to other studios and were loaned out for the project.

The public was first introduced to Patton’s character when Harry, George Bailey’s brother, arrived with a surprise: his wife. The couple were greeted on the platform by George and Uncle Billy, played by Thomas Mitchell.

Her main concern about the scene was how to eat buttered popcorn while wearing white gloves. ‘I was dressed as a young matron. I had a hat, a suit and white gloves, I came to meet my new in-laws,” she told the St. Nicholas Institute in in 2016. And I went to eat buttered popcorn with white gloves?’

“We’ve rehearsed it, and Frank hasn’t said anything about it, his assistant hasn’t said anything about it, the cameraman hasn’t said anything about it. I sat there, ‘What am I going to do? I’m going to get the popcorn over those gloves.” … I thought, “Well, I’ll just pretend everyone is eating buttered popcorn with their gloves on, and they’re all going to get butter on them.”‘

She made a few more films, including 1948’s Black Eagle, before retiring from show business after a small part in 1949’s The Lucky Stiff.

Patton married car manager Cruse W. Moss in 1949 and they had three children. They were married for 69 years until his death in 2018. The former actress was a lecturer at the University of Michigan Museum of Art and president and director of the Patton Corp., an investment and real estate holding company.

In an interview in 2012 for patch.com, Patton noted that Capra asked her to think twice about giving up show business, but she said she was comfortable with her decision. ‘I have a beautiful letter that’ [Capra] wrote to me because I kept in touch with him,” she said. “He wrote, ‘I just knew you would be a wonderful mother with three little bambinos and a wonderful husband.’

Patton spent her final years in an assisted living facility in Albany, Georgia, where she died Thursday. She was the last surviving adult actor from the holiday classic. Carol Coombs, Karolyn Grimes and Jimmy Hawkins, who played Janie, Zuzu and Tommy Bailey, appear to be the last remaining actors from the film.